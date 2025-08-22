Those love letters in ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’? A dad is to thank — plus streaming recs

A scene from “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” the prequel to Starz’s popular period drama, with Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp and Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston Beauchamp.

Schools are (mostly) back in session, and the threat of pumpkin spice has already made the marketing rounds — it’s still summer, but the fall scaries have crept in. As some of us try to process how we’re basically a sneeze away from 2026, there’s at least comfort in knowing there’s a promising slate of new films and TV shows to keep us entertained as we hurtle through time. For our special Fall Preview issue, The Times staff gathered to share our picks for the most anticipated movies and TV shows to watch this fall: from a Bruce Springsteen biopic to the movie version of Stephen King’s “The Running Man” and the “Wicked” sequel, here’s our list of 21 films to be excited about; meanwhile, the Jude Law-Jason Bateman-led “Black Rabbit,” the docuseries “Mr. Scorsese” and broadcast comedy “DMV” are among the 16 intriguing shows in our TV roundup.

(Sian Roper / For The Times)

But, hey, we get it if you’d rather not think about the future just yet. In fact, the theme of this week’s Screen Gab is all about traveling back in time. Our streaming recommendations include a documentary exploring the quirky style and misunderstood message of art-rock band Devo, and a reminder of 2003 HBO drama “Carnivale,” which starred Amy Madigan long before she was creeping us out with her chilling performance in “Weapons.” Plus, Matthew B. Roberts, the showrunner behind Starz’s expanding “Outlander” universe, discusses the new prequel series and the art of making love letters swoon-worthy.

Turn on

The members of Devo in director Chris Smith’s documentary about the band. (Barry Schultz)

“Devo” (Netflix)

They are Devo, and this is a film about them. A pseudoscientific theme — “de-evolution” — taken from an old book — led to a band that led to a career. (And looking around, it’s hard to argue that civilization isn’t racing rapidly backward.) Chris Smith’s breezy film neatly recaps the group’s career, from their earliest performances, when they had long hair and were still in college — Kent State, where in 1970 the National Guard opened fire on student protesters, killing four — to MTV fame, to their finally running out of gas. Founders Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale offer good-humored, incisive commentary on the rise and fall of their satirical art project whose social criticism paled in the glare of big pop success — “Whip It,” you remember” — and the usual major-label misadventures. Smith floats his narrative on a river of ephemeral films that echo the spirit of the group’s own aesthetic. Brian Eno, David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Neil Young, who put them in his movie “Human Highway,” make anecdotal appearances. (The band has since gotten off the couch — they’ll be at the Hollywood Bowl Oct. 18-19 with the B-52’s as part of a “Cosmic De-Evolution” tour.) — Robert Lloyd

Clancy Brown and Amy Madigan in “Carnivale.” (Doug Hyun / HBO)

“Carnivale” (HBO Max)

The huge success of the horror film “Weapons” has put a fresh spotlight on star Amy Madigan. Her sinister portrayal of the eccentric Aunt Gladys, a witch whose spells wreak havoc on the children and adults of a small community, is already sparking early awards buzz and is the latest in a gallery of distinctive performances in films such as “Field of Dreams,” “Streets of Fire” and “Places in the Heart,” to name a few. Madigan also was featured in “Carnivale,” which premiered in 2003 and ran for two seasons on HBO. In the eerie drama about a struggling carnival of freaks and outcasts that traveled around the Dust Bowl during the Depression, Madigan played Iris Crowe, the soft-spoken sister of the demonic Brother Justin Crowe (Clancy Brown). — Greg Braxton

Guest spot

A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching

A still from “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” the prequel to the popular period drama, that features Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser and Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, the future parents of Jamie Fraser. (Sanne Gault / Starz)

“Outlander” meets “How I Met Your Mother”? Not quite. But “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is a prequel to Starz’s romance epic that focuses on the parents of both protagonists from the original series, Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp. The series alternates between WWI-era Scotland and the Scottish Highlands of the 18th century, often intertwining, as it chronicles the courtship and obstacles faced by Jamie’s parents — Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) — and Claire’s — Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine). Here, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts discusses the inspiration for the show’s swoon-worthy love letters and reveals which TV drama he recently watched that echoes themes explored in “Outlander” through a modern lens. — Yvonne Villarreal

What do you find intriguing about each couple’s story and what it telegraphs about Claire and Jamie’s connection and their attitudes on love?

With Brian and Ellen, it’s the rush of first love — all passion, risk and discovery, which foreshadows Jamie’s all-in devotion to Claire. With Henry and Julia, it’s the strength of a tested love — the daily choice to stay together. Both show that true love requires surrender and courage, the same foundation that Claire and Jamie build their lives on.

The original series has delved into the complexities of PTSD. How did what you’ve explored there, particularly as it relates to Claire and her experiences as a combat nurse, inform how you shaped Henry Beauchamp’s journey? Are there connections you wanted to draw between father and daughter?

War scars everyone differently. Henry’s wounds are visible, Claire’s more contained — but both live with that same survival instinct. Even though Henry leaves when she’s young, Claire inherits his resilience. That ability to keep going when the world tries to break you is in her DNA.

Love letters are a hallmark of the “Outlander” universe. And the correspondence between Claire’s parents, Henry and Julia, are a key narrative element in their quest to be reunited — the declarations within have to be top tier. Any interesting references or sources of inspiration?

The inspiration came from my father, who fell in love with someone online before ever seeing her face. He said, “It doesn’t matter, I already love her.” He did meet her, they married, and they stayed together until his passing. That experience taught me how love can bloom through words alone. That’s what we aim for with Henry and Julia’s letters — each one has to feel like a real step deeper into their hearts. Everyone in the room weighs in, but the test for me is always the same: Does it feel authentic, does it honor the magic of falling in love?

What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

I really don’t recommend shows or movies. Everyone has their own tastes. But I did recently watch “The Better Sister” [Prime Video]. It’s a sharp look at family — love, betrayal, loyalty — all the same themes we explore, but in a modern world with cellphones and social media. The technology changes, but the struggles don’t. Families still compete, hide secrets and fight for trust. [It has] some great acting.

What’s your go-to “comfort watch,” the movie or TV show you go back to again and again?

When “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” [VOD] or “Fargo” [Tubi, MGM+] come on, I’m in — they just never get old. “Butch Cassidy” has that perfect mix of charm and tragedy; and “Fargo” is dark, funny and somehow still feels authentically real. For TV, my go-tos are “The Sopranos” [HBO Max] and “Seinfeld” [Netflix] — totally different, but both perfect at what they do. And true-crime shows are always in the mix. They are research. It’s the human condition on full display.