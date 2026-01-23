Can ‘The Rookie’s’ Eric Winter bring action to a desk job?

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone who likes developing long-term relationships with TV shows.

For many, that show is ABC’s popular police procedural “The Rookie,” which returned for its eighth season earlier this month and brought some international intrigue to its routine, high-stakes Los Angeles police work. Eric Winter, who stars as Tim Bradford, stopped by Guest Spot to discuss his character’s career and personal growth.

Also in this week’s Screen Gab, our viewing recommendations are two shows that feature some cool and determined women: One centers on an expert interrogator, the other on a group of menopausal women in Northern England who form a punk band. Don’t they sound like the perfect companions for a chill weekend?

“Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” lead the field of 2026 Oscar nominees with 16 and 13 nominations each, respectively. (Photo illustration by Avery Fox / Los Angeles Times; Photos from A24; Focus Features; Getty; Netflix; Victor Juca; Warner Bros. Pictures)

2026 Oscar nominations: The complete list of nominees: The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced this week, with “Sinners” leading the field with 16 total nominations.

The 10 movies we’re most excited to see at the Sundance Film Festival: For its final edition in Park City, Utah, the preeminent indie showcase promises a slate of features that, to judge from prior years, should get audiences talking.

How ‘Heated Rivalry’ became a joyful community: ‘It gave us a reason to dance’: The hit TV series about a queer hockey romance has spurred fans to create dance parties and show-themed merch.

‘Waiting to Exhale’ to ‘Set It Off’: At these Black film screenings, the soundtrack reigns: From ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ ‘Boomerang’ and ‘The Wood,’ this L.A. event celebrates classic Black films and the iconic soundtracks that help bring them to life.

Kyra Sedgwick in an episode of “The Closer.” (DANNY FELD/WB/ TNT)

“The Closer” (Netflix)

Kyra Sedgwick stars as LAPD deputy chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in this immensely satisfying procedural-plus, which originally ran on TNT from 2005 to 2012 — ah, the great age of basic cable — and has recently arrived in its seven-season, 109-episode entirety on Netflix. Brenda, a sugarcoated, CIA-trained Southerner with a sweet tooth, has a “history”with nattily attired boss Will Pope (J.K. Simmons), and a talent for interrogation rivaled only by Andre Braugher‘s Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on the Street” — though she’s more likely to catch flies with honey before she drops them in vinegar. (“Thank you, thank you so much” is her catch phrase). Like Helen Mirren‘s DCI Jane Tennison on “Prime Suspect,” an oblique influence, she has to face down the skepticism of the mostly male crew she’s been imported to run, and run them she will. (“Candice Renoir” fans will recognize that show as something of a “Closer” remake.) The cases are more focused on human behavior than clever methods of murder, and though dark and often sad in that regard, the show is also quite funny and lit in the the sunshine of the city, which it shows off to great effect. As FBI special agent Fritz Howard, Jon Tenney brings romantic heat and ironic commentary. — Robert Lloyd

Yvonne Vaux (Amelia Bullmore), from left, Kitty Eckersley (Rosalie Craig) and Holly Gaskell (Tamsin Greig) in “Riot Women.” (Helen Williams/Britbox)

“Riot Women” (Britbox)

Sally Wainwright (“Happy Valley,” “Last Tango in Halifax”) is one of the best writers working in television today and her “Riot Women” is further, and completely delightful, proof. Five women staring down various midlife crises, including, but not limited to, menopause, decide to form a rock band, a move normally reserved for their male counterparts. It begins as a lark — Jess (Lorraine Ashbourne) wants to put together an act for a fundraiser at her grandkids’ school — and quickly becomes a lifeline, particularly for Beth (Joanna Scanlan), a divorced teacher who feels she has become so invisible that there’s no point in living anymore. Jess also wrangles in Holly (Tamsin Greig), who, having just retired from the police force, isn’t sure what to do next, and Holly’s sister Yvonne (Amelia Bullmore), a disenchanted midwife. But it’s Beth who pushes the group to take the band seriously, and make it punk; when she finds the very troubled and equally talented Kitty (Rosalie Craig) singing in a bar, the mission is clear. “Riot Women” is not going to be just a fundraising cover band; it’s going to become a voice and source of power for women conditioned to believe that their value comes from what they can give others and that, after a certain age, that value radically diminishes. The cast is perfection and Wainwright’s sharp writing is, as always, hilarious, clear-eyed and heartbreaking. “Riot Women” is aspirational, inspirational and absolutely fabulous. — Mary McNamara

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in “The Rookie.” (Mike Taing/Disney)

As it settles into its eighth season — after a long hiatus — “The Rookie” (airing Tuesdays on ABC, next-day streaming on Hulu) isn’t skimping on the set of challenges it’s throwing at the team within the fictional Mid-Wilshire Division of the LAPD. But that hasn’t curtailed the career and personal achievements for Tim Bradford (played by Eric Winter). The formerly rigid, no-nonsense, out-in-the-trenches officer has transitioned into a watch commander trying to find work-life balance now that his relationship with colleague Lucy Chen is back on and they are living together. Winter stopped by Screen Gab to talk about how his character has evolved as a leader, what he’s watching and more. — Yvonne Villarreal

This season, Tim takes over for Grey as watch commander. At this stage in playing the character, what’s been your favorite part of watching him take on something new and settle into that role? Is there an ambition you have as an actor, or have for Tim as a character, that you still want to achieve?

It’s always fun for me to see Tim uncomfortable, which has happened a lot. He knows how to lead but this is a different scope and also dealing with a bit more of the politics in this position. He loves being in the action and impacting the streets so it’ll be fun to explore how he can still do that while also managing a desk job. As an actor, there is still so much I would love to accomplish in this industry. I am always wanting to get out of my comfort zone and explore different characters and it is the same for Tim. I love learning more about his past and finding ways for him to grow as a character which keeps the job fun after so many years.

A slow-burn romance is a favorite TV trope for many viewers. Tim and Lucy are back together this season and living together. We often hear from writers about whether fan reaction informs their writing. But as a performer, what’s it like on the other side — the fan anticipation, the intensity of that and figuring out when to lean into it? And what intrigues you about where Tim and Lucy are headed for the rest of the season?

It’s great to have so much incredible support for characters but definitely as an actor, there is a balance of when to lean in. This ship has taken on a mind of its own worldwide and with that, a lot of people can’t separate the characters from our personal reality, which comes with the territory though. The fans are anchors to the show’s success, and we always appreciate their commitment to our storytelling. This relationship was completely fan-driven and once the writers jumped in on it, they just elevated the storytelling to make it what it is today. It’s always interesting to see what they have in store next, to give the fans what they want while also keeping everyone guessing.

I’m intrigued to gauge the fan reaction to what our creator is building to and how we end the season. It will be great to see how Tim has grown and how he will manage this new setup and diving into some family time.

My colleague recently wrote about “The Rookie” being a surprise hit with teenagers. What’s the show you were obsessed with as a teen?

The youth support has been incredible. I love it! I was obsessed with shows like “Growing Pains,” “[The] Cosby Show,” “Who’s the Boss” and “Different Stokes.” They are all such great family comedies.

We know how active you are on TikTok. Please give me a sampling of what your algorithm is feeding you.

My algorithm is all over the map. I get a lot of trends because that’s what I post, but also history stuff, aliens and stand-up comedian clips. That’s what I listen to at the gym now.

What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

I often share comedy clips and also strange UFO/ancient phenomenon. I get so wrapped up in theories and want to get my wife’s opinion as well as friends.

What’s your go-to “comfort watch,” the movie or TV show you go back to again and again? (Please explain.)

I was excited to wrap up “Stranger Things” [Netflix] and now [I’m] obsessed with “Severance” [Apple TV]. My big comfort watch on the regular is documentaries. I am always looking for something in that space — sometimes true crime, but I love sports and history stuff too. Just watched a great one recently on AI called “The Thinking Game” [Prime Video].