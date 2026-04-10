‘The Testaments’ boss explains the major change the show made from the book

In “The Testaments,” Daisy (Lucy Halliday), left, is a recent arrival to the Pearl Girl squad who is paired with Agnes MacKenzie (Chase Infiniti), the daughter of a high-ranking Commander, by their school’s overlord, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

We’re four months into 2026 and most days it’s hard to know whether to laugh, cry or rage — my attempt at resetting a work password yesterday led to a sequence of all three in record time. So, why be confronted with those feelings while watching TV? Maybe for a glimmer of hope.

This week’s big release is “The Testaments,” the sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” that expands Margaret Atwood’s dystopian saga on screen. It arrives less than a year after its predecessor concluded its chilling look at what can happen when unchecked power and totalitarianism become codified and offers a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel in the form of willful and determined teenage girls.

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The YA-leaning new series is set at an elite preparatory school in Gilead that grooms future wives. It is named after and run by Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), the complex antagonist from the original series who is a devout enforcer of the totalitarianism regime’s misogynistic laws even while showing a twisted tenderness toward her “girls.” The young cast is led by Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday, whose characters start out as foils but come to find common ground. I spoke with the duo recently about leading the teenage rebellion, and they didn’t shy away from talking about the fury they hope it ignites. Bruce Miller, who developed “The Handmaid’s Tale” and served as showrunner for much of its run, and returned to adapt its sequel, stopped by Guest Spot to discuss the new series.

Also in this week’s Screen Gab, to help reduce programming interruptions caused by questions and pause breaks needed for a Google search, we remind you where things left off on “Euphoria” ahead of its new season. Plus, a new comedy about a family that gets embroiled in crime (it opens with Laurie Metcalf yelling at her dying mother — buckle up!) and a chilling documentary about a former NBA star make our list for things to watch this weekend.

And wait! One more thing. If you didn’t know, Screen Gab often hosts live event screenings. And we have one coming up on Monday for “Elsbeth.” Come watch me moderate a conversation with Carrie Preston, who plays Elsbeth Tascioni, showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tolins and creator and executive producer Michelle King. More info here.

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Enjoy your well-earned screen time. See you next week!

— Yvonne Villarreal

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Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Dan Levy as Nicky, a pastor who gets blackmailed into the world of organized crime along with his sister, in “Big Mistakes.” (Spencer Pazer / Netflix © 2025)

“Big Mistakes” (Netflix)

One good thing that’s true in 2026 and was not a decade (or so) ago is that we live in a world in which Dan Levy is a star. For his first post-“Schitt’s Creek” television series, he has created — with Rachel Sennott, who doesn’t appear, having been busy with her “I Love L.A.” — another brother-sister-mother triad, this time wrapped in a crime comedy. He and Taylor Ortega play siblings, a pastor and schoolteacher, respectively, who, attempting to placate their dying grandmother — or, rather, their insistent mother (Metcalf) — shoplift a diamond necklace under the mistaken impression that it’s fake. As a result, they’re impressed into the service of local gangsters. The action can be hectic and the comedy broad, but much of the pleasure is watching the cast (which also includes Elizabeth Perkins as the mother of Ortega’s boyfriend, and Abby Quinn as good sister Natalie) work at close quarters. Metcalf, whose character is running for mayor of their New Jersey town, goes big, in a satisfying way. — Robert Lloyd

Lamar Odom in “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.” (Netflix)

“Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” (Netflix)

The documentary is already stirring up buzz due to Odom’s recent comments refuting some of the details and recollections from his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. But viewers should ignore the noise and make up their own minds about the film, which turns out to be a standout in the overcrowded sports documentary genre. The project offers an insightful look at Odom, a gifted athlete and former star on the Los Angeles Lakers whose championship career was shattered by multiple personal demons and addiction. Odom nearly died of an overdose in 2015 during a drug-fueled binge in a Nevada brothel. “Untold” also offers a glimpse into his dive into reality TV with Kardashian and their doomed relationship. Kardashian speaks with unexpected candor and vulnerability in describing her journey and consuming devotion to protect and save Odom even after he broke her heart. Ultimately, Odom comes off as a charismatic but troubled figure who still faces an uncertain future. — Greg Braxton

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Zendaya in Season 3 of “Euphoria.” (Eddy Chen/HBO

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It’s been more than four years since the glitter, smoke and teen drama of Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria” appeared on screen. Season 2 of the HBO show last aired in 2022, and since then, cast members like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney have continued their ascent into the Hollywood A-list. Their demanding schedules, along with production delays related to the dual Hollywood strikes and the deaths of some key figures, pushed back production of Season 3 significantly. But the third season is finally returning Sunday, so here’s a reminder of what you may have forgotten since the previous season’s finale.

Rue (Zendaya) ended Season 2 on relatively good terms with ex-girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer). In the closing narration, we learn that Rue managed to stay clean for the rest of the school year and feels cautiously optimistic about the future. However, we know that Season 3 has a five-year time jump and will follow Rue into adulthood, working as a drug mule to pay off her debts to drug lord Laurie (Martha Kelly).

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After being dumped by Nate (Elordi) in a heat-of-the-moment fight, Cassie (Sweeney) must confront the fact that dating the angry yet handsome jock is not the dream she had hoped. Nate’s ex-girlfriend and Cassie’s ex-BFF, Maddy (Alexa Demie), eerily tells Cassie, “Don’t worry. This is just the beginning.” Meanwhile, Cal (Eric Dane), Nate’s father, is arrested after his son turns in a USB drive of Cal and Jules — a minor — having sex to the police. (Dane completed filming for Season 3 prior to his death in February from ALS).

Ashtray (Javon Walton) dies in a police shootout after realizing that their associate was a police informant trying to get information on the murder of Mouse (Meeko Gattuso), a drug dealer whom Ashtray killed. And Fezco (Angus Cloud) is arrested in the process, which prevents him from attending the school play written by his budding love interest, Lexi (Maude Apatow). While Cloud died before Season 3 was filmed, Levinson told Variety that he chose to keep Fezco alive in the “Euphoria” universe. He won’t be seen on screen, but characters will reference and speak to Fez over the phone. — Katie Simons

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Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday in “The Testaments.” (Russ Martin / Disney)

“The Testaments” will remind you to never underestimate a teenage girl. The sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” introduces us to a new generation of revolutionaries — led by Infiniti and Halliday — poised to help bring about the downfall of Gilead. Infiniti plays Agnes MacKenzie, the daughter of a high-ranking Commander, but her actual identity is Hannah, the kidnapped biological daughter of June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), while Halliday plays Daisy, a recent arrival to the Pearl Girl group who is really there as an undercover spy for the Gilead resistance group, Mayday, under the guidance of June. Aunt Lydia instructs Agnes to mentor Daisy — and that’s when the cracks within a key segment of Gilead start to form. I spoke with Miller, the mastermind who has brought Atwood’s fictional universe to screens, about one big departure he made from the book, bringing Elisabeth Moss back as June and being a part of “The Pitt” bandwagon. — Y.V.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is told from June’s perspective. “The Testaments” alternates between the perspectives of Agnes, Daisy and Aunt Lydia, whose experiences in Gilead are very different. What intrigued you about engaging with those POVs — and how did that open up the story for you and the writers?

The series adaptation of “The Testaments” takes place three to four years after the end of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” rather than 15. Some changes had to be made, simply because story time passed at different rates in the books and the TV adaptation.

June’s perspective is so central to The Handmaid’s Tale. That point of view — June’s point of view — is the only window to Gilead we have in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Everything we see is what June has seen or been told about in detail — it is her perspective, her take on Gilead.

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Having three POVs in “The Testaments” is a huge change and opens up huge story possibilities. What those characters know and how they tell their stories inform every part of the TV series and the story we’re telling. Aunt Lydia, of course, I knew very well, and I already adore the actress Ann Dowd. I knew it would be a pleasure to dive back into her head. Daisy and Agnes, the other two characters were so different from anyone in The Handmaid‘s Tale — both of them had grown up in a world where Gilead always existed. Agnes has only known Gilead from the inside, and she’s found a way to be happy. Her life may not be perfect, but she has friends and a rich fantasy life and she’s living, as best she can, as a teenager. Daisy is a young rebel, ready to fight viciously for the end of Gilead. All of these were new voices for me.

In the book, Daisy is identified as baby Nicole, June’s other daughter, and it’s revealed that she and Agnes are half-sisters. But that’s not the case in the series — that’s the big change you’ve made. Are you sticking with that or is anything possible as it goes on?

The math just didn’t work out. In the novel, they’re not together in the same story, they’re 15 years apart. I wanted to have them together in the same story. It was a very hard decision. But Daisy is not Nicole. Nicole exists in the show. She’s just the age she should be — she’s a child. But what I did want to do is keep Daisy as much like that character as possible. I wanted her to have a very mother-daughter relationship with June. Even since she’s been a child, I wanted June to have been watching her from a distance. I wanted her to be like June. There were two big things. We could build her a backstory that hit all the right notes and made her angry at the right people. The one thing you don’t get was, honestly, I couldn’t imagine the June that Lizzie was playing, sending Nicole in, period. Ever. It really makes sense that she would do it with Daisy, because she feels really bad about it, but I don’t think she would do it with her daughter.

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia in “The Testaments.” (Disney)

In the first episode, the male presence is hardly felt. There is one offscreen line from a male — Garth (Brad Alexander), a young guardian at the household where Agnes lives — but we don’t see his face. Talk about that decision.

It was really important to me. I had a scene in the first one that had the commander in it, then I took it out. At first, I wanted you not to notice that there wasn’t a man in it, and also to see the complex variety of the different kinds of women you get to see at Gilead. It isn’t just who you think. None of them are very much like the women we do before. It’s a whole different set of problems. The level of complexity in the show shouldn’t be based on the gender of the people who were telling the stories about. I didn’t intentionally go, “Oh no, men should talk.” But there was no need.

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In the first three episodes, we first get a brief glimpse of Elisabeth Moss as June, then a full-blown episode with her to fill out Daisy’s backstory. How did you figure out when and how much of June made sense for the story?

The first is creative, and the second, of course, is practical. On the very basic level, I thought that at the end of “Handmaid’s Tale,” June had had some great victories, she’s had some huge losses, but also there were things that were unresolved. The character comes back in “The Testaments” book, she’s just in the background. And I felt the same way — that June has unfinished work to do, and as people who got to know her, it would be fascinating to see her do those things. But also, if you were just telling a story about Agnes learning who her mother was, you’d want that person in the story. So, I wanted it to work, just as a “Testaments” piece — that if you were just watching “The Testaments” and didn’t even have any of who June was, that character leaps off the page; the woman who’s slowly been trying over years to safely get her daughter back, and has fallen in so deeply with the rebellion, she actually has child characters in that world. She’s so connected to this family.

How much to see June — I figured out the story we were going to tell with June. This was really the story of her sending in Daisy, and realizing that, finally, she’s put a marble into the game that actually landed where she wanted. We know for June that that’s not an easy decision about what to do next. She doesn’t just want her daughter back. She wants her safe. The practical side, honestly, is Elisabeth Moss and her schedule. Lizzie was a huge creative force on “Handmaid’s,” and is a huge creative force in “The Testaments.” She also is doing lots of things on her own. I practically do it by saying, “OK, how many days am I going to get with her? And what can I get out of those days?”

There are so many great lines in the book. Is there one that struck you as either a guiding post for the show or for life?

We all have some nostalgia for whatever kindness we have known as children, however bizarre that childhood might seem to others. Not a word for word quote, so don’t quote Margaret. Just my memory of the line.

What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

I’ve been watching and recommending “The Pitt” [HBO Max]. It is just excellent television. Great stories, great characters, great performances, beautiful camera work. Noah Wyle is a pleasure to watch. His grounded, thoughtful performance just barely hides the delicious pleasure he is taking in the role.

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What’s your go-to “comfort watch,” the movie or TV show you go back to again and again?

My go-to comfort watch on television is definitely “Escape to the Country” on BBC. It has the kind of stakes I like in a reality show — barely any. The movies I’ve been returning to lately for distraction are “The Cell” (2000), “Copycat” (1995) and “Hannah” (2011) .

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