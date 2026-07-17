In ‘The Hawk,’ Fortune Feimster is no golf expert, but she’s a great motivator (thanks to Chili’s)

It feels like the World Cup started only yesterday, but we’re quickly approaching the final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. Even if soccer isn’t a sport you typically watch, it was hard not to get sucked into the enthusiasm of the game and cheer for the teams, whether you had a connection to a particular country or not. If you’re among the viewers who are going to feel a little melancholy after it’s all over, you’re not alone. Culture critic Mary McNamara has been enthusiastically following the matches, and if you’re feeling more globally minded as a result, she came up with a list of international TV shows to watch when the the World Cup is over.

My colleagues at De Los, who, like many of us, have been watching the matches on Telemundo (I count myself among them), might be following up their World Cup viewing with some episodes of “El Señor de los Cielos,” the network’s long-running series starring veteran Mexican actor Rafael Amaya. The ads for the show have been a constant between timeouts and matches, and I’m intrigued. And I’ll admit the racy ads for “El Turco” also caught my eye — Telemundo knows exactly what it is doing.

And as the global event winds down, if you’re still hankering to watch something sports related, you’re in luck because Netflix released its latest comedy starring Will Ferrell, “The Hawk,” in which the comedic actor plays Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins,” the greatest golfer in the world. The series, which Ferrell created with longtime collaborators Harper Steele and Chris Henchy, reunites him with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alums Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell. However, the person you’ll see him most with onscreen is his co-star Fortune Feimster. The stand-up comedian and actor dropped by Guest Spot to chat about the new series, her experience with golf and what it was like to go toe-to-toe with Ferrell, one of her comedy heroes.

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Also in this week’s Screen Gab, our writers recommend a romance horror film that set the internet ablaze earlier this year and a classic British spy series. — Maira Garcia

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Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Inde Navarrette stars as Nikki and Michael Johnston as Bear in “Obsession.” (Focus Features)

“Obsession” (Peacock)

After earning $428 million worldwide at the box office (on a $750,000 budget) and sending shock waves through Hollywood, the cautionary love story in this romance horror film hits streaming. Directed by YouTuber-turned-horror-auteur Curry Barker, the film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy, hapless guy who, after being unable to summon the courage to confess his feelings for friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette), dubiously turns to a one-wish willow toy and hopes for her to “love him more than anyone else in the world.” And, well, the results are chilling — in large part due to Navarrette’s ability to go from completely charming to completely frightening with just her face. If you want to understand some of the online discourse the film has ignited — what it says about consent, its plot holes, whether it’s worthy of the hype or just what the heck was up with that walking backward moment — here’s your chance to see what all the fuss is about. — Yvonne Villarreal

Patrick McGoohan stars in the 1967 TV series “The Prisoner.” (ITC Entertainent)

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“The Prisoner” (Criterion Channel)

The 17 episodes of “The Prisoner,” Patrick McGoohan‘s 1967 existentialist, anti-authoritarian, anti-nationalist, mod-a-go-go avant-garde ode to individualism, have been given a deserved berth in the cinematic pantheon that is the Criterion Channel, looking clean and crisp and immediate. Created in an era rife with screen spies — including the one creator-star McGoohan had previously played in the show aired here as “Secret Agent” — its hero is a British operative who resigns his job in the opening credits, only to find himself imprisoned in a fanciful seaside village — a kind of Baroque hilltown impression of a holiday camp. His unidentified jailers believe there must be a darker reason for his resignation and spend the series attempting it to extract it with elaborate charades, gizmos and gadgets, while our hero spends it trying to bring them down and/or escape. (A giant floating white ball provides creepy security.) Unwilling to bend, impossible to break, McGoohan at once upends the James Bond mythos and provides a dashing hero, clever, witty and terribly attractive. — Robert Lloyd

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A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching

In “The Hawk,” Fortune Feimster plays Sam, who becomes the caddie for Lonnie (Ferrell). (Colleen E. Hayes / Netflix)

“The Hawk” gives us a tour of the golf world through the eyes of the titular Lonnie Hawkins (Ferrell), whose better days in the game appear to be behind him. With his trusty caddie Old Henry (Keith David) by his side, he’s feeling like things are looking up — until Old Henry dies suddenly. Lonnie is heartbroken, but he’s not deterred, choosing to continue his ambitious return to the PGA Tour, leading him to be extremely late to Old Henry’s funeral and making a disastrous entrance.

But who will be his new caddie? Enter Sam, played by Feimster, a drifter Lonnie meets in a Walmart parking lot when he pulls over his tour bus. Sam’s late-model Cadillac is broken down in the parking lot, but that doesn’t get her down. Lonnie and Sam strike up a fast friendship, and before you know it, she’s driving his bus and working as his caddie on the course, encouraging him as he goes up against foes like Golden Fisk (Luke Wilson), Anton (Parnell) and even his own son, Lance (Jimmy Tatro), with whom he has a difficult relationship. Her methods are unusual — Sam doesn’t know much about golf, but their mutual love of fast-casual dining and pickles (a running gag in the show) gets them through.

“I’m excited for people to see another big broad comedy,” she says about “The Hawk.” “You know, we need to laugh. That’s what’s been missing, I think, from our current times is we need some more laughter, some more levity.”

The actor spoke about hers and Ferrell’s onscreen friendship, which has become a real-life friendship thanks to their mutual love of sports, how a silly musical moment in the finale came together and why you might see her and interior designer Jeff Lewis together again soon. — M.G.

I feel like a lot of your comedy has some sensibility of who you are as a person and where you come from — the South. How did you relate to Sam in this series?

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The heart of Sam was something I really responded to. I love that this was a really silly, wacky character where I got to show off the broad comedy that I often enjoy doing. But I appreciated the trajectory of the character, that they allowed me to have this range where I got to show emotion and be disappointed and angry and just go through a mix of emotions as an actor. That was a really cool road to get to go down. But I love the heart that she had. And I think that’s something that I try to incorporate in my own life, positivity and cheering people on and that belief in people that they can do it.

How much did you know about golf before taking role?

Not much, honestly, other than a few rounds at Top Golf. [Laughs] I’m a sports gal. I love sports. I played sports my whole life, but for whatever reason, golf was the one sport I did not partake in … I even played college sports. This was the one I didn’t have much knowledge of, but luckily my character did not need any knowledge of golf. It almost was beneficial that I did not know what I was talking about. So when Will’s character needed a club, and I had no clue which one it was, that was all very real.

Do you think the show helps make golf more relatable? Golf is presented as a highbrow sport, but Sam and Lonnie, they’re grounded. He found Sam in a Walmart parking lot.

I definitely think it makes it more palatable for people that aren’t familiar with that world. I think that’s why you start rooting for this character, because he’s the outsider that doesn’t necessarily fit in that world. You kind of like that chaos that he brings to this very posh, very put-together sport. That’s why I think you find a lot of comedy in the juxtaposition of that. Comedy’s all about tension and release, and you have a lot of tension with that stuffy golf world and that competition, and then the release is this fun comedy, ridiculous people, crazy outfits — it’s fun to watch the two worlds collide.

I’m so glad you mentioned crazy outfits because there’s this scene where Sam gets herself a leather suit as a reward. Was it hot to wear?

As a comedian, the suit was incredible because it was so ridiculous. And of course, my character would waste her money on something like that right away instead of being responsible with it and saving it. As an actor, that suit was so, so hot. We were filming in the hottest parts of the Valley of L.A. and they did everything they could to make it not just like … my body sweated every two seconds. It sure was rough at times. But for the look of it all and the comedy of it all, it was worth it.

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There’s another great moment, in the finale, where you’re trying to motivate Lonnie and you start singing the Chili’s “Baby Back Ribs” song. Was that in the script?

That was in the script, mainly just because anything song related had to have clearance. But there was a lot of riffing between him and I about fast food restaurants and about restaurants in general, and a lot of that was off the cuff, he and I just talking as people about all the fast food restaurants we love. The Chili’s song is that iconic jingle that everybody knows. We took it very seriously getting to sing it with each other … and we were practicing like, “OK, you take this part,” and he’d be like, “OK, no, you keep going, and then I’ll come in.” It felt like a real musical situation that we were prepping for.

Oh, my God, I need to see that outtake. I would be dying.

Luke [Wilson, who plays Golden Fisk] said he had passed by us practicing, and he said it was such a surreal moment seeing how serious Will and I were taking this song.

Fortune Feimster as Sam and Will Ferrell as Lonnie in “The Hawk.” (Colleen E. Hayes / Netflix)

Speaking of Will, I went through our archives and you told one of our writers in 2023 that you hoped to one day have a career like Will Ferrell’s. Now you’re starring in a show with him. What was it like working with him, and do you feel like you’re getting closer to that goal?

The experience of working with him was definitely a dream come true — he and Molly Shannon, the fact that I’m with both of them on the show is pretty crazy. I feel like everyone growing up has their “SNL” cast that they are like, “That’s my cast, that’s who I watched every Saturday,” and they were definitely my cast. My early knowledge of comedy comes from them, and I’m sure there’s a big influence of them in my comedy now, having watched them religiously. To now be on a show with the two of them does not feel real at times.

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What’s nice is I’d done two movies with Will, like very small parts, and had hoped that that would lead to something more in the future and was so lucky that it did. But we really got to know each other a lot better on this show, obviously, because I was basically his right-hand person the entire show. I would say 85% of what I filmed was with him. We just hit it off right away. Our energies are very similar. We’re very similar in our outlook. Our sensibilities of comedy are very similar.

We became genuine friends. He’ll pick me up and take me to a Lakers game. We just went to the World Cup game together. We definitely have a bond of sports. It’s so cool to not only get to be working with someone I admire so much and a comedy hero, but to now be genuine friends, it’s pretty incredible. I’m so lucky that I’m in that position.

What World Cup game did you guys go to?

We went to USA vs. Turkey here in L.A. He wore his visor that says “Hawk” on it. We kept trying to get the camera guy’s attention because we weren’t sitting in a box. We wanted to be in the mix … with the fans, and so no one expected to see Will sitting there amongst the fans.

After halftime, they go around and show different [celebrities] like, “Leonardo DiCaprio is here.” I said, “Will, the camera guy’s looking at us.” Everyone in our section got really pumped about it. We show up on the Jumbotron, and our whole section starts going nuts. And I’m pointing at Will’s hat, he’s dancing, and we didn’t know that it was also on TV. My phone blew up for like the next 30 minutes because everyone and their mother was watching this soccer game. We ended up inadvertently promoting “The Hawk” on this really big world stage.

What’s a TV series or film that you’ve watched recently that you’re recommending to everyone?

I feel like it’s not something that I have to recommend, so many people know of it, but I really loved “Hacks” [HBO Max], and especially this last season of it, I felt like they wrapped it up so beautifully. Sometimes these shows have this good run, and then they sort of fumble it at the end, and I just thought the way they ended that show really serviced all of their characters in such a great way and highlighted this really beautiful friendship from people of different generations.

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What’s your comfort watch, a TV show or film that you love to return to and watch over and over again?

A movie that I could watch no matter what … is “Bridesmaids” [Peacock, Hulu]. That movie never gets old. I just think it’s one of the best comedies. Of course, as a female comedian, I love a group of women doing funny things together. And those particular women are just so incredible. I’ve gotten lucky enough to work with Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] — I did “Barb and Star [Go to Vista Del Mar]” with Kristen and Annie. Even though I was a tiny part of that movie, I can watch that movie over and over again. I just love their sensibilities as writers as well.

I promised my colleague I would ask you one more question, about getting your house renovated by Jeff Lewis on “Flipping Out” and what that was like.

That always cracks me up how many people saw that show. I’m working with him right now. I have a new house that he is helping with at the moment.

I mean, listen, he’s a big personality. There’s a reason why they gave him “Flipping Out” for so many years that he has a radio show now [“Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM], and they’re actually bringing his “Flipping Out” show back [“Still Flipping Out” on Bravo], which I did a little bit of that show as well. But as an interior designer, he definitely has this — he kind of walks into a space and you see him calculate things, like “A Beautiful Mind,” where he’s seeing everything in front of him, and he’s very decisive. I’m very indecisive with interior design. Even though he has this … over-the-top personality, as a designer, he’s so gifted. And when you see his work, you’re like, “Oh, my God, this is incredible.”

Obviously he and I have a funny rapport with each other, but now also doing this house, I feel like I’ve learned even more to the point where I know when to give it back to him a little bit. He likes that little ribbing of each other.

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