Highlights from The Envelope’s Aug. 6 issue

Studios and distributors with Oscar hopes may already be asking me to screen their fall films, but at The Envelope it’s still Emmy season, and the first of three weeks of Phase II coverage kicks off this week.

While columnist Glenn Whipp will have more on cover subject Rhea Seehorn in his Friday newsletter, I’ve rounded up the remaining stories from our Aug. 6 issue below, with a few extra thoughts about some of my favorites. Happy reading!

‘John Candy: I Like Me’

John Candy’s widow, Rosemary, center, and their children Christopher and Jennifer, photographed last month at the family home in Brentwood. (Christopher Patey / For The Times)

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Outside of category submissions and telecast production decisions, exclusives don’t come across my desk too often — after all, it’s the nature of covering awards that most of the films and TV series under consideration were already released weeks or even months ago. So when correspondent Jenelle Riley wrote to me that she had landed the first interview with John Candy’s widow, Rosemary, about the documentary “John Candy: I Like Me,” I immediately jumped at the idea.

And boy, am I glad I did. On a summer Friday at the Candy family home in Brentwood, Rosemary and her two kids, Chris and Jennifer, posed for photos and spoke to Riley about why this project, at this time, was the right way to honor John, and how touched they’ve been by the response — including, in real time, their reaction to Josh Gad saying at Comic-Con that he would not be taking over John’s role in the new “Spaceballs” movie.

You’re invited...

The wedding of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette is a key moment in “Love Story” — but the bride and groom don’t deserve all of the attention. (Eric Liebowitz / FX)

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Having officiated three weddings, been in two others and attended seemingly countless more, I understand the plight of the wedding guest all too well. Especially if you’re up there with the happy couple, you can’t match too closely, or stand out too much; you want to look good, but not seem as if you’re trying to steal focus.

So, despite the differences of time period and/or class status, I resonated deeply with correspondent Emma Fraser’s story about how costume designers are revolutionizing the TV wedding by putting just as much thought into the attendees as the bride and groom. Hear how “Bridgerton,” “The Gilded Age,” “Love Story” and “Hacks” pulled it off this Emmy season. And feel free to sign me up to officiate your Regency-themed nuptials.

‘All My Children,’ redux

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, hosts of “Live With Kelly and Mark,” are developing “All My Children” movies for Lifetime. (Bexx Francois / For The Times)

I cannot profess to being a soap opera die-hard, but having grown up in the 1990s and early 2000s — when “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives” were sick-day mainstays and “Passions” caught my prurient interest after school — the form has always fascinated me. Never more so than now, when attempts to keep it alive against the cultural headwinds often mean creative thinking.

Cue former “All My Children” stars, “Live With...” co-hosts and spouses Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who hope to revive “AMC” through a series of Lifetime movies. As correspondent Amy Amatangelo reports, the couple plans to revisit the lives of beloved characters like Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) and Maria Santos Gray (Eva LaRue) in the present day — and believes, from the number of “AMC” fans in the “Live” audience, that they have the fan base to make the series a success. So don’t count the soap out just yet.

Read more from out Aug. 6 issue