Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson brothers IRL? Here’s how the rumor spread into a TV show

The following TV show is fiction. But it’s inspired by a real-life rumor.

“Brothers,” a new comedy from Apple TV, follows Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey — who first worked together 12 years ago in HBO’s crime drama “True Detective” and quickly became the most beloved bromance in Hollywood — in their journey to put a rumor to rest: Are they brothers IRL?

On the heels of his hilarious, accidental stint as an honorary “Widow’s Bay” cast member — lingering awkwardly with the show’s team as they accepted their comedy prize — Harrelson is reuniting with McConaughey to get to the bottom of their family roots by playing heightened versions of themselves. In short: McConaughey’s mother once let it slip that she had known Harrelson’s father around the time McConaughey was conceived. The revelation prompted lighthearted questioning about whether the two friends could be half-brothers — and is now the premise for a comedy series.

After the Hollywood besties sold the show, they enlisted Lee Eisenberg to shepherd it.

“I jumped on the next plane to Austin and got whisked in a car to Matthew McConaughey’s dining room, which was not at all what was on my bucket list for that summer,” Einsenberg told me. “Me and Matthew and Woody just sat for a bunch of hours and started riffing on ideas and talking about their families and what we wanted for the tone of the show. Those guys are natural storytellers, and they are as annoyingly charming and handsome and charismatic as you’d expect.”

Advertisement

Eisenberg added: “They were very much looking for something to do together. They both love comedy and ... [the rumor] is such a ripe backdrop for a comedy that all the pieces just started clicking into place for them.” Read more of my conversation with Eisenberg in this week’s Guest Spot.

You're reading the Screen Gab newsletter Sign up to get recommendations for the TV shows and streaming movies you can’t miss, plus exclusive interviews with the talent behind your favorite titles, in your inbox every Friday. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Also in this week’s Screen Gab, our streaming recommendations include a documentary series that explores the changing ecosystems and rapidly transforming environments of the planet’s polar regions, and the book-to-screen adaption that took press tour wardrobe styling to a new level.

Both suggestions will serve as a nice reset if, like me, you’ve spent an inordinate amount of time this week watching TikTok videos of Guillermo Rodriguez, of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” fame, dancing the Paso Doble to the sounds of “Where Have You Been” by Rihanna on this week’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The way he gracefully executed the viral knee walks move with the help of two troupe members — locked in and flawless. And it feels like the perfect image to capture the mental push of getting across a workweek to slide into the weekend. See you next week! — Yvonne Villarreal

Advertisement

Turn on

Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Professor Alun Hubbard on the Greenland ice sheet in the three-part PBS documentary “Ages of Ice.” (Alessio Romeo / Northern Pictures / PBS)

“Ages of Ice” (PBS, pbs.org)

“Across our world wherever ice has shaped the landscape, change is underway,” says narrator David Tennant, whose soft Scottish tones guide us through this three-part documentary on what’s happening at the polar ends of the Earth, where water is warming and glaciers are shrinking. (I think he should be screaming, but I suppose that might scare you off.) Like most any modern nature film, it is lovely to behold, with its mountains of ice and stormy seas, whales and penguins and polar bear cubs emerging from a snow-packed den — even as one is ever reminded of how fragile the whole business is. Researchers cross endless sheets of ice and travel to the bottom of the ocean, where “soft corals unfurl in sherbet pinks and burnt oranges,” their interest not merely academic but carried on in the service of the world, hopefully to put the brakes on accelerating ecological disaster — so it’s a story of heroes, really. (Consider life as a climate scientist!) — Robert Lloyd

Lili Reinhart, left, and Tom Bateman in “The Love Hypothesis.” (Philippe Bosse / Prime)

“The Love Hypothesis” (Prime Video)

After a press tour filled with brilliant homages to iconic rom-com fashion by its leading lady Lili Reinhart, this adaptation of Ali Hazelwood’s 2021 bestselling novel of the same name is ready for its meet-cute. Set against the backdrop of academic STEM pursuits, it stars Reinhart as third-year PhD candidate Olive Smith and Tom Bateman as the awkward but notoriously intimidating Professor Adam Carlsen. The two take on the popular romance trope of fake dating as a mutually beneficial ruse — she’s trying to convince her bestie that she’s moved on from an old crush, he’s trying to project that he has a personal life to keep up with professional expectations. Fun fact: The story originally began as a 2018 “Star Wars” fan fiction (centering on Rey and Kylo Ren) before being rewritten as novel that became a viral BookTok sensation. The yearn factor plays better in the book — and many already have opinions on its faithfulness to the source material. But it’s a cozy and easy-to-watch escape if you’re not looking for a scientific breakthrough in the rom-com department. — Y.V.

Guest spot

A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in “Brothers.” (Ryan Green / Apple TV)

Advertisement

Pinning down the truth of some family gossip is not the sort of case that Marty Hart and Rust Cohle, the ill-matched pair of homicide detectives who launched our fascination with HBO’s crime anthology “True Detective,” would obsess over or find life-altering. But it is that type of quandary for Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, the actors who played them.

In Apple TV’s “Brothers,” a real-life comment revealed by McConaughey’s mother — in which she said she had a past connection with Harrelson’s father during a period where she was divorced from McConaughey’s father — sets in motion a comedy series that lets the actors play heightened versions of themselves. In this heavily fictionalized exploration of the rumor, Harrelson and his family head to McConaughey’s Texas ranch after a family event falls apart. While there, McConaughey’s mother, Ma Mac (Holland Taylor) casually mentions there’s a chance the friends could actually be half-brothers. It sets Harrelson on a mission to learn the truth at an inconvenient time: McConaughey is considering a run for governor of Texas.

The first two episodes of the comedy are now streaming on Apple TV. Over a recent video call, Lee Eisenberg, who co-created the series with the actors and David West Read, discussed working with the Hollywood besties.— Y.V.

The main title sequences feature baby photos of the two of them — and their resemblance, when presented in that way, is striking.

That idea was landed on, and then the pictures just started coming in, and I remember seeing an early take of it, and my mind being blown. First of all, I said if we could capture the feeling I get watching the main titles in the body of the show, we might be onto something. And I love that song, and I love the mood and the tone of it. There’s a real nostalgia with it ... and when you see the pictures and they come together, you’re like, “Oh my God, they are the same person.”

How did you decide the setup for what fictional Woody and fictional Matthew were facing when this story from Mom Mac comes to light?

Advertisement

I had this idea of Matthew running for governor, and when I met with Matthew and Woody, Matthew said, “Maybe I run for governor?” So, we immediately connected on that. I wanted there to be a secret. I wanted Woody to know something that Matthew didn’t, and that they would that they would have all these scenes together, but they both had their own stories that would crisscross in and out of while Woody was trying to uncover whether or not he and Matthew were brothers. Should we wait until second season [for the reveal]? Should that be the end of the season? I really wanted the season to play out, and you didn’t know. Then the penultimate episode, Episode 7, has this reveal, and then the finale is kind of the fallout of it. And I thought, if Matthew were running for governor [as this is happening], it felt like there’s a lot of meat on the bone, and a lot for comedy, and a lot for dramatic stakes and emotional stakes.

Was it a tricky thing to navigate since, in real life, Matthew has been hesitant about doing an actual DNA test? Obviously, the show is fiction. But was it difficult to decide where to land on the question?

My north star was always, as it says at the beginning of every episode, it’s based on a true rumor. I embraced that. I’m not a documentarian. If they want to do a DNA test and find out if they’re brothers, I would be curious because I am a fan. I am curious because I consider them now friends of mine. My responsibility to the audience to tell a truthful story with these characters, not the actors. It would be incredibly unsatisfying in the series, in my opinion, if the character Matthew would be like, “I don’t want to get a test” and Woody would want to get a test. I was like, “OK, I don’t know what to do from here.” I was very clear with them from the beginning that I didn’t want to do a documentary, nor did I think they did. As a fan, please get the DNA tested. I would be the first one to check in on the results. But that’s not what you get here.

Natalie Martinez, left, Highdee Kuan, Brittany Ishibashi, Oona Yaffe, Holland Taylor, Noah Carganilla, Ella Grace Helton and Nolan Almeida portray the family members of Harrelson and McConaughey in “Brothers.” (Ryan Green / Apple TV)

We have this idea of who they are in real life, just in either seeing them in interviews or how they interact with each other. How was it to lean into some of that for these heightened versions of them? Matthew’s laptop contraption is so his vibe. Were they encouraging you to go further? Were they kind of like, “Is this how people see me?”

It’s a tricky balance when you’re writing a version of them and then presenting it to them. There’s a lot of trust that has to come with that. A lot of it was bouncing things off of them in the really early days so I could get a sense of what they were excited about. I never really felt like, “Oh, you can never talk about this.” They understood the assignment. They understood they were playing characters and I think they really embraced it in a big way.

Advertisement

How about the approach with making family members into characters?

That was part of it too because they weren’t actually the family members [playing them]. You have more license. I never wanted somebody to say, “Well, hold on. Matthew’s real son wouldn’t say that.” Matthew’s son is pursuing an acting career, so he’s probably more in the spotlight than some of the others. I didn’t need to meet Matthew’s real son in order to write his fictional son.

After this experience, what is the Matthew and Woody story that you get to share at cocktail parties now?

We shot this scene of the two of them playing tennis with one another and they’re kind of talking trash. The line was very blurry, where the two of them started and ended [as characters]. If we pulled them in this interview right now and asked them who’s better at tennis, for the next two hours, like 14-year-olds, they would just like be talking trash. We would have to be like, “All right, bring out the cameras. Let’s go back to the courts.” They are just so competitive, in a brotherly way of like, “No, I’m the faster runner” — but it’s these two middle-aged guys doing it, and I find it just endlessly delightful.

That can be Season 2.

Oh, believe me. Yes, one of them pursuing a professional tennis career. Every year, one of them pursues a crazy career path that is not in Hollywood would be a fun version of the show.

To close things out, what’s the TV show you’re currently obsessed with?

I’m rewatching a little show called “The Sopranos” [HBO Max]. It’s probably my fourth or fifth time watching it, and every time I watch it, it’s so intimidatingly amazing. I was obsessed with “Furious” [Hulu], which my friend Liz Meriwether created. That show is incredible — talk about a balance of tones. It’s so tense and scary, and creepy and sad and hilarious.

ICYMI

Must-read stories you might have missed