‘The Lowdown’ creator on Season 2’s truth-finding mission -- and Tommy Lee Jones’ cereal of choice

Sterlin Harjo, the creator of FX’s “The Lowdown,” spends his days crafting a protagonist relentlessly hunting down the truth. But going into Season 2, Harjo faced a reality he couldn’t quite believe: Tommy Lee Jones was interested in joining the show’s second season.

Harjo had written the first episode of the show’s sophomore outing and the usual backroom whispering of casting began. But he was convinced there was a misunderstanding about Jones. Then the writer found himself on a Zoom with the veteran actor.

“I was in the writers room Zoom before that, and I was going on a rant — ‘There’s no f— way Tommy Lee Jones wants to be in this show; there’s no way that Tommy Lee Jones wants to sit outside, hanging out with the Deadly Natives security guards and just talking trash’” Harjo recalled. “I go right into the Tommy Lee Jones Zoom, and the first thing he says to me is: ‘I’ve watched the show twice now. I really love it. My favorite characters are the security guards, I want to be with them.’ I was like, OK, whatever I thought Tommy Lee Jones is like is not what he’s really like.”

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They spoke for an hour. And Harjo retooled the season’s first episode with Jones in mind. The actor plays Lee Raybon Sr., the estranged father of the show’s main character — citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) — whose sudden return to Tulsa after nearly 20 years away sets up a complicated and tense father-son dynamic. But the younger Lee is already consumed by another fresh mystery that has him teaming up with a public defender, played by Betty Gilpin, who also joins the season. For more of my conversation with Harjo about Season 2 — including the unexpected cereal Jones suggested his character eat — check out Guest Spot. (Not included, but you should know: I did suggest to Harjo that Lee should travel to Brooklyn and get to the bottom of the Kelly Clarkson bird saga in a potential third season. You’re welcome/I’m sorry.)

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Also in this week’s Screen Gab, our writers recommend a series of YouTube videos tracking a comedian’s chaotic and humorous journey to adopt a healthier lifestyle, plus films by groundbreaking director Stanley Kubrick in celebration of his oeuvre getting the physical box set treatment.

One more thing before heading into the weekend. If, like me, you like to tumble down rabbit holes, join me in the upside-down world of the Elizabeth Holmes-Nathan Fielder vortex. “You Can See Everything,” Fielder’s documentary that follows the disgraced Theranos founder, is now in theaters and Josh Rottenberg has a roundup of the film’s 10 biggest revelations, while film critic Amy Nicholson delivered her review: “At nearly three hours long, ‘You Can See Everything’ won’t bore you for a minute. The hook is right there in the title, Fielder’s challenge to the audience: Here’s how Holmes held up to his scrutiny — do we think she’s telling the truth?” Grab the popcorn and see you next week! — Yvonne Villarreal

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Tom Cruise, left, and Nicole Kidman in a scene from Stanley Kubrick’s “Eyes Wide Shut.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Complete Kubrick (Criterion Channel)

If you’re hearing the low, ominous hum of expectation — maybe accompanied by triumphant Wagner music and an uptick of discourse — you’re sensing this week’s arrival of the Complete Kubrick, Criterion’s massively anticipated box set featuring all 13 of the mastermind director’s features restored in 4K. Physical media? In this economy? The price tag is a bit hefty, to be sure, even if you plan on rewatching “The Shining” nightly and getting lost in your own private hedge maze. Which is why, if you still need convincing, it’s time to head over to the Criterion Channel for a taste. Right now, they’ve got “Eyes Wide Shut” (suddenly far from Tom Cruise’s worst movie), “Lolita” and the director’s immortal “Barry Lyndon” available for streaming, along with oodles of supplemental extras, including some incredible archival production videos. While the imposing box set itself is a portable 12-pound film school and an instant status symbol on your shelf, there’s no shame in clicking over for a preview. — Joshua Rothkopf

‘Stavvy Gets Ripped’ (YouTube)

There was a time when my weekends would be spent training for the next road race, but as I got older, life just got busier and I basically stopped working out. Consistency is the hardest part of staying fit, and for someone who is always on the road, like stand-up comedian Stavros Halkias, who recently released his Netflix special “Uncle Stav,” it’s even harder. In an effort to hold himself accountable, he’s been documenting his journey to a healthier life in “Stavvy Gets Ripped,” a hilarious and incredibly relatable video diary of his attempt “to live past his 30s.” Seasons 2 and 3 are the best to watch and best produced — they both have silly but very good theme songs. While it can be a bit crass at times, Halkias is self-deprecating, funny and honest, whether it’s about his workouts, eating habits and vices — chicken tenders and pot. His friends and assistant also help keep him on track, showing how a supportive village can go a long way to reaching your goals. It’s certainly motivated me to keep up with my routine. — Maira Garcia

Guest spot

A weekly chat with actors, writers, directors and more about what they’re working on — and what they’re watching

Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon in “The Lowdown.” (Shane Brown / FX)

Everyone’s favorite rare-book dealer and self-proclaimed “truthstorian” is back on his crusade to investigate local truths and expose deep-seated corruption. “The Lowdown” returned for its second season earlier this week, with a two-episode premiere on FX (streaming on Hulu). Starting the season on a high as the recipient of a journalism award for his tireless work, Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke) gets pulled into his next pursuit when he meets a public defender named Ginger (Betty Gilpin). The new mystery involves an inmate named Mekko, a prisoner she represented who has vanished from prison — all while Ginger is actively being followed and targeted. But Lee’s investigation is complicated by the unexpected arrival of his estranged father, Lee Raybon Sr. (Tommy Lee Jones). I spoke with Harjo about the additions of Jones and Gilpin to the series, the show’s interest in parent-child dynamics and more. — Y.V.

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The season picks up with with Lee getting recognition for his reporting, but he finds himself pulled into another story involving corruption, powerful people, and a mysterious woman named Ginger. What did you want out of the truth he’s chasing this season?

To start with the the award, I needed a way to take our hero back to zero or below. Any pats on the back that the audience was giving him at the end of Season 1, I wanted to reset. Going into Season 2, it was about: How do I raise the stakes and delve even deeper into noir? With the idea of the femme fatale, how do we approach this trope of noir? I’m not saying that in a negative way — there’s some really great examples of femme fatale noir. But how do we say something more? What does that mean in 2026? I think it’s giving the femme fatale agency and making her a public defender. But it’s not about overcorrecting. If I would have made “Reservation Dogs” and no one had flaws and everyone was very positive, it would have been very boring, and no one would have watched it. It’s the same thing with how I feel about the character Ginger. Yes, she’s a femme fatale, but she’s actually really interesting and isn’t just there as eye candy and the foil. She is the female version of Lee in a lot of ways. She realizes that these systems that Lee is wanting to disrupt or dismantle, there’s no way to dismantle them. They’ll always be there. She is always looking out to find another way in, and I think that is a strength that she brings to the investigation and to the series and to Lee.

Betty is so good and such a fun contrast in scenes with Ethan.

I could not believe what I was seeing. The first scene of the whole shoot was the toe scene, which was a crazy scene. It was like: All right, we’re all in! But it was really the second scene that I shot with her — I believe it’s in Episode 2, when they are outside of the courthouse walking and spinning — where it really came to life; when I saw her physical performance. From that point forward, everything was rewritten with her performance in mind. It just gave life to this character, and I had to dive back in to her character.

Tommy enters the series in such a striking way — his character is wandering in a familiar red hat that has “Psalms 107: 29” written on it. (The verse states: “He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed.”) Tell me about that.

I want people to think this is an homage for “Paris, Texas” (1984), which it is. But it was like, how do we do this? Because it’s a man that’s got dementia allegedly. But I have to give a shout-out to this film, and so I have to lean into that. We’re so used to seeing these red and white-lettered hats around that I wanted to lean to that too. But I’m looking for something else to turn on its head. “He stilled the storm to a whisper” is a beautiful, poetic line. “The waves of the sea were hushed,” it just struck me. Without giving anything away, it holds weight to what is centered to this story for Lee in this season. By Episode 8, you kind of see some of that and how we end up finding him the way we do in the opening. We are in a flyover state, if you will. But it’s about putting people back and reminding people there’s “Paris, Texas.” There’s all these films. There’s the blues. There’s jazz. Here’s Southern Gothic literature. There’s great art that comes out of these places, and that’s what I want to remind people of before we go into telling this story.

Betty Gilpin as public defender Ginger and Ethan Hawke as journalist Lee Raybon in “The Lowdown.” (Shane Brown / FX)

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He has some interesting eating habits. The soup and the giant spoon, the bacon sandwich.

[Laughs] It was cereal.

It was cereal? My bad!

And Tommy chose Fruit Loops.

He did?

Yeah. I have to say, he also chose that spoon, which I love so much. Tommy is a filmmaker. Tommy is always aware of the camera. All of his action when he’s acting is in service of the story and in service of the production and the camera. When he chose that spoon, it said something about his character too. We gave him a display of spoons to choose from. That was like Day 1 or something, and that told us exactly what we needed to know that Tommy was game.

His character shows up after nearly 20 years away, and it creates this immediate tension between father and son, but also between younger Lee and and his daughter. What were you interested in exploring in those two parent-child dynamics?

Season 1 was about being a father. Season 2 is about being a son and about being a daughter. There’s something so interesting to me about, as we go through our life, how we become different people. There’s a scene later in the season where a character tells Francis: Sometimes we’re so close to our parents that we can’t see them. It’s like holding a book close to your face, and you can no longer see the words. It is this circular storytelling of being a parent, being a son, being a daughter and how they all affect each other. Everything that I try to talk about in the show is that none of us are as different as we try to think. We’re in this time right now where some of our leaders, one in particular, has really tried to divide us and has done a really successful job of that. And someone that’s coming from rural America, the middle of Oklahoma, it used to be Indian Territory. We’re there because of violence. We were marched there in the Trail of Tears. That’s where my ancestors came from, and I’m here to say we have to try to find similarities as much as we try to find differences. That bigger idea is told through through the parent-child relationships in this season.

Lee’s got an obsession with the truth — and it’s interesting to explore that while confronting who gets to tell stories, who gets harmed by them. With your background in documentaries, what interests you in that tension, particularly right now?

I grew up with history books and narratives — on TV and movies — that were supposed to be reflecting me and my culture and they were complete lies. I had a great-grandmother that barely spoke English and would tell me stories that were passed down to her about the Trail of Tears. Those stories were never reflected in the books that I read about the history of my tribe or people; they were never reflective in the westerns, where you’re seeing Plains Indians getting shot off horses and removed off the plains in the name of progress. None of that was reflected. So I lived with these narratives that I knew weren’t true, but I still was entertained by these narratives, and I was still fascinated with westerns and still paying attention.

As I got older, I realized there’s lies that were told, or there was omissions. Then I’m in Tulsa, where the race massacre happened — that was very much omitted from all of our childhoods. And what I’ve witnessed in Tulsa, and what I witnessed in my own culture, with things like “Reservation Dogs” and empowerment of being able to be represented better and more accurately, and also telling the truth about something ... I’ve seen healing happen. And that helps you have an identity, and helps you move forward, and it helps never to let that happen again. That’s ultimately really powerful.

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What TV show are you currently obsessed with and recommending to everybody?

I absolutely loved “Widow’s Bay” [Apple TV]. It came on as we were shooting this season, and just being able to watch that journey happen, watch Betty, watch her win an Emmy — I thought that show was really perfect. Our postproduction supervisor was also the postproduction supervisor [on that show], and we share editors, so it feels your distant cousins are doing well. We were in the same facility, editing Season 1 while they were editing Season 1. I was really proud that that show was so great.

I also really loved “Common Side Effects.” It’s an animated show. It’s so good. It’s on Adult Swim [available to stream on HBO Max]. It literally centers around mushrooms. And it’s a noir as well. It’s so baffling that it’s great.

What about your comfort show or film — something that you turn to again and again?

“True Romance” [Netflix] and “The Lost Boys” [Philo] — I could watch them anytime. My friend Josh Fadem, who’s in the show and plays the character Abel, in Tulsa at the independent theater [Circle Cinema], he hosts a [monthly] noir night. You just show up, you don’t know what’s playing. It’s a surprise. He gives an intro, gives you some background to the movie and then you watch it. It’s a really popular night in Tulsa. I love being surprised by an old film. [Abbas] Kiarostami, I just love his films — like “The Closeup,” I can watch forever. TV show-wise, I love the British “The Office.” I could watch forever and be fine. And I love “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

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