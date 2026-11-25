Clockwise from top left: Hunter Schafer in “Blade Runner 2099,” Hugh Laurie and Amy Poehler in “Dig,” Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow in “The Hunting Wives” and Michelle Randolph in “Clashing Through the Snow.”

Thanksgiving may be a time of gathering, gratitude and thumb-strain from scrolling past social media feeds full of meticulously plated dinners, but it’s also a socially acceptable moment to up your screen time. Some may venture to the movies to catch “Hexed,” “Focker-in-Law” or “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” But others may prefer to stay in and gorge on TV — and we’re here to help make that easier.

Screen Gab has assembled a sampling of some this week’s new releases to suit whatever mood you’re in. (And we’ve written about some of them, if you want to get in some vegetables a.k.a. reading by clicking the hyperlinks.)

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And since December is just around the corner, we know some of you will start getting cozy with your tried-and true holiday comfort watches. But those in search of some new fare to brighten up your holiday repertoire, TV critic Robert Lloyd — never, ever the Scrooge — recently assembled a handy guide to 21 new holidays films, TV shows and specials to watch this season. It’s got everything from old pals like Mickey, Snoopy and SpongeBob to ... Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa? Bookmark it and choose your own festive adventure.

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We’ll be back with our regular programming next week. In the meantime — happy watching, and happy Thanksgiving! Always grateful you welcome Screen Gab into your inbox.

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Recommendations from the film and TV experts at The Times

Amy Poehler, left, with Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan, Antonia Thomas as Clare and Fina Strazza as Patty in “Dig.” (Colleen Hayes / Peacock)

“Dig” (Peacock)

More than a decade after “Parks and Recreation” wrapped in 2015, Amy Poehler and Mike Schur have reunited — and Poehler is making her big return to scripted TV. Co-created by the duo and adapted from Kate Myers’ 2023 novel “Excavations,” the 10-episode series “Dig” follows four women working at a Greek archaeological site who unearth a major artifact and get stumble right into a secret conspiracy; Poehler leads the cast as veteran archaeologist Elise, who returns to a summer dig in hopes that her mentor and boss, Professor Neville Wycombe (Hugh Laurie), will finally retire and hand over the reins. In his review of the series, Lloyd said the comedy hasn’t fully unearthed its potential: “ ‘Dig’ is fine. If it never achieves the element of reality even a sitcom as unreal as ‘The Good Place’ can create, if the narrative seams are sometimes showing, it gets its story told ... But the actors are good company, as actors, the scenery is nice and as travel goes, Simantikos is not a bad place to spend some time.”

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Karen Read in Netflix’s true-crime docuseries “The Trials of Karen Read.” (Netflix)

“The Trials of Karen Read” (Netflix)

Directed by Danielle Johnson Cutts (“Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight”), the three-part true-crime docuseries brings renewed attention to the 2022 death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside a Canton, Mass., home during a winter storm. It revisits the two controversial trials of his on-and-off girlfriend, Karen Read, who was accused of striking him with her SUV and leaving him to die. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in 2024; at her 2025 retrial, a jury acquitted her of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

Michelle Yeoh as Olwen and Hunter Schafer as Cora in “Blade Runner 2099.” (Clay Enos / Prime Video)

“Blade Runner 2099” (Prime Video)

Fifty years after “Blade Runner 2049,” Los Angeles has been reborn under replicant rule — leaving humans as second-class citizens in this eight-episode thriller. Desperate to secure a future for her brother, human Cora (Hunter Schafer) goes undercover as a blade runner, forging an alliance with blade runner Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a replicant running out of time, to track a runaway with a secret that could threaten the city. If you’re mulling how the series ends, Schafer, Yeoh and showrunner Silk Louisa spoke to us in depth about what happens to the characters and what it all means.

Christopher Briney as Ryan Mitchell and Michelle Randolph as Hannah Hendricks in “Clashing Through the Snow.” (Brian Douglas / Prime Video)

“Clashing Through the Snow” (Prime Video)

A love story set amid holiday layoffs? Too real. Christopher Briney (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Michelle Randolph (“1923,” “Landman”) play rival book editors Ryan Mitchell and Hannah Hendricks. With budget tightening and year-end cuts looming, leaving room for only one to keep their job at their publishing company, both are in a race to sign a bestseller. Naturally, their flights to New York to meet prospective authors get grounded and they are forced to share the last rental car available to make the cross-country trek. You can guess what happens next.

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Malin Akerman, left, as Margo and Brittany Snow as Sophie in Season 2 of “The Hunting Wives.” (Netflix)

“The Hunting Wives” (Netflix; streaming on Thursday

Texas electing its first Democratic governor and U.S. senator since the ’90s may have delivered a wild twist to the start of November, but the Lone Star State isn’t done being the center of more drama this month. After its breakout success last year, “The Hunting Wives” returns for Season 2 on Thanksgiving — could there be a more seamless transition from your family’s passive aggressive dinner table straight to watching rich Texas women elevate the dramatics, just with better outfits and higher stakes? Based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, the show follows an East Coast mom, Sophie (Brittany Snow) who moves to small-town Texas and falls for powerful, gun-toting, scheming socialite Margo (Malin Akerman), getting caught up in the secrets and mayhem that swirl around her. The eight-episode season will feature the fallout between Margo and Sophie, eventually pulling the estranged pair back into a game of cat and mouse as their past crimes, new secrets and intensifying threats loom. If you’re a fan of the show, check out my interview with Akerman and Snow, which will publish on Friday.

Jennifer Lopez in the concert film “The JLo Show,” premiering Thursday on CBS and Paramount+. (Aaron Perry / CBS)

“The JLO Show” (CBS, Paramount +; premieres Thursday)

If you want some motivation as the elastic of your stretchy pants gets tested this week, watching Jennifer Lopez effortlessly move around a stage is surely the answer. Recorded in March during the final performance of her 12-show “Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night in Las Vegas” limited residency at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, this two-hour special has Lopez performing her biggest hits alongside classic musical theater and movie musical numbers, including songs from “Funny Girl,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” plus a Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland medley. The special will air at 8 p.m. on CBS. An extended version of the event will be available on Paramount+.