2019 Emmy nominations: Complete list

This year’s Emmy nominations have been revealed.

TV stars D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong unveiled the names at the the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center this morning in Los Angeles.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show takes place Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are the initial nominees:

Comedy series:

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”



Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Emmys 2019: Snubs and Surprises

Lead actor in a comedy:

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead actress in a comedy:

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose"Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Emmy rules: Why Millie Bobby Brown and ‘Big Little Lies’ are missing from the nominations

Lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viloa Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark"Mandy Moore

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House Of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game Of Thrones”

Julia Garner,” Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game Of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game Of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game Of Thrones”

Competition program:

“The Amazing Race”

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Movie:

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Herve”

Limited series:

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Commentary: From ‘Chernobyl’ to ‘When They See Us,’ how best limited series became the Emmys’ strongest category

Actor in a limited series or movie:

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape At Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Actress in a limited series or movie:

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Aunjanue Eliis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”