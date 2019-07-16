Emmys 2019: Snubs and Surprises

No Emmy nominations day would be complete without at least a few snubs and surprises. The 2019 edition — announced by D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong on Tuesday — surprisingly includes “Schitt’s Creek” and “When They See Us” and, yet again, snubs “The Good Fight.” Read the full list of nominations here.

The Times breaks down all of those who surprisingly will, and shockingly won’t, be up for the top television awards at the Emmys, set to take place Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater:

Surprise: “Schitt’s Creek” (comedy series)

Until today, Dan and Eugene Levy’s CBC/Pop TV series has aired without acknowledgment by the Television Academy, despite delivering season after season of farcical comedy. The show made a strong showing at this year’s nominations announcement, with mentions in the top comedy category as well as in lead actor (Eugene Levy) and lead actress (Catherine O’Hara).

Snub: D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” (supporting actress, comedy) A standout episode of NBC’s afterlife comedy saw the actress simultaneously playing all her fellow characters, those usually and very specifically portrayed by Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto. Yet somehow, the human behind the beloved robot evaded the Emmy nominations she announced.

Surprise: “Game of Thrones” (drama series)

The HBO epic has always been an Emmys favorite, but its final season — which wasn’t the most favored by fans overall — managed to get a whopping 32 nominations. That’s not only the most mentions the series has ever garnered from the Television Academy in its eight-season run, but it’s also the highest number of nominations for a drama series in a single year ever .

Snub: Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” (lead actress, drama)

The movie star turned to television by starring in the Amazon Prime series from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, which only got a mention for its cinematography. Her performance, as a caseworker who is tasked with helping soldiers ease back into civilian life at a government-sponsored facility, was squeezed out of the crowded category, despite its expansion to include seven nominees.

Surprise: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (lead actress, comedy)

Netflix’s genre-bending comedy-drama-mystery won viewers over with its insights on grief and female friendships, as demonstrated onscreen by Christina Applegate’s curious widow. Applegate snuck into the competitive category ten years after her last nomination for “Samantha Who?”

Snub: Timothy Simons, “Veep” (supporting actor, comedy) The HBO political comedy has always been an Emmys darling, but Simons’ performance as a White House staffer-turned-Congressman had yet to receive a nomination. The supporting actor category was again too crowded (by some of his fellow cast members) to accommodate his final turn as Jonah Ryan in the last season of the series.

Surprise: “When They See Us” (limited series)

Ava DuVernay’s limited series collected critical acclaim for its bold honesty about the events surrounding the Central Park Five, from their wrongful conviction in the 1989 assault and rape to their eventual exoneration. The Netflix docudrama nabbed 16 nominations overall, including the performances of Jharrel Jerome, Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis, Asante Blackk, John Leguizamo, Michael K. Williams, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga.

Snub: Penn Badgley, “You” (lead actor, drama)

The “Gossip Girl” alum conquered the water-cooler conversation by playing a lethal bookstore manager in the psychological thriller series, first on Lifetime and now on Netflix. His skin-crawling transformation in the show, which was packed with insights about the social media age, went unnoticed by Emmy voters.

Surprise: “Barry” (comedy series)

HBO’s jet-black comedy about an assassin-turned-aspiring actor broke bigger in its sophomore season, nabbing nominations not only for comedy series, lead actor Bill Hader, and returning champion Henry Winkler, but also supporting cast members Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Stephen Root.

Snub: “The Good Fight” (drama series)

CBS All Access’ “Good Wife” spinoff only previously nabbed nominations in music-related categories, despite its consistently sharp storylines and Christine Baranski’s leading performance. It turned out 2019 is another year that Emmy voters have opted not to applaud the show, which is currently airing an encore run on CBS. Perhaps they’ll be sure to tune in for next year’s nominations.

Surprise: Sian Clifford, Fleabag (supporting actress, comedy series)

What began as an Amazon Prime adaptation of a one-woman play has turned into a star-making vehicle for writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Its long-awaited — yet final — second season earned 11 nominations, and most surprisingly for the unheralded Clifford, who plays Claire.

Snub: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (comedy series)

Rachel Bloom concluded the fourth and final season of the musical comedy series with the same ending she and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna pitched to The CW before the pilot aired. The last season of the show, about a young woman’s difficulties with love and mental health, only nabbed nominations for its original song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal” and its new theme song, but was left out of the top comedy category.