‘Creepshow’ trailer teases revival of Stephen King and George A. Romero’s iconic horror anthology

Executive produced by “The Walking Dead” stalwart Greg Nicotero, with fright maestro Stephen King and a killer lineup of genre stars and creatives on board, Shudder’s revival of the iconic horror anthology “Creepshow” has a September release date and a new trailer teasing the Creep’s return to screens.

Based on George A. Romero’s 1982 horror hit “Creepshow,” the Shudder original series serves up scares in 12 stories across six episodes and will debut on the subscription streaming platform Sept. 26. The release date was announced in the series’ first trailer, which debuted today ahead of the series’ Comic-Con panel.

Tobin Bell, Giancarlo Esposito, Tricia Helfer, DJ Qualls, Big Boi, Kid Cudi, Jeffrey Combs and David Arquette are among the ensemble’s stars, as is cult icon Adrienne Barbeau, who starred memorably in the original and returns in a new role.

Inspired by the horror yarns found in the pages of EC and DC Comics in the 1950s and hosted by a macabre creature known as The Creep, the original “Creepshow” marked King’s screenwriting debut, with Romero directing all five segments. King himself starred in one of them as a bumpkin forever transformed by his encounter with a mysterious meteorite.

Like the 1982 film and its 1987 sequel, “Creepshow 2,” the new series bears the stamp of King’s involvement — not to mention love for the late Romero, whose image appears in homage on the show’s poster.

Nicotero himself directs the segment “Gray Matter,” adapted from a story by King, but that’s not the only connection bringing the DNA of the original “Creepshow” into the new series.

Tom Savini, who created the horror effects in the first “Creepshow,” directs the segment “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” — adapted from a story by author Joe Hill, King’s son, who as a child starred in the 1982 film as a young horror fan determined to read the spooky tales of the titular comic.

Also directing segments is original “Creepshow” assistant director John Harrison, while new blood behind the camera includes helmers Roxanne Benjamin (“Body at Brighton Rock”), David Bruckner (“The Ritual”), Rob Schrab (“The Sarah Silverman Program”) and writers Josh Malerman (“Bird Box”) and Joe R. Lansdale (“Cold in July”).