Watch Bernie Sanders gush over Cardi B, laugh about ASAP Rocky on ‘Kimmel’

Cardi B is a huge Bernie Sanders supporter, and the Vermont senator is more than okurrr with it.

On Thursday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Sanders commented on an array of topics, ranging from the Mueller testimony and health care to ASAP Rocky and Cardi B.

“I know her,” Sanders said of the “I Like It” rapper. “We have talked on the phone on several occasions. She is really smart, and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening in this country.”

When Kimmel expressed his surprise at the Grammy-winning artist‘s political activism, Sanders was quick to shut it down, citing her less-than-luxurious prefame days. Before she topped the music charts, the Bronx native worked as a stripper to support herself.

“She comes from a humble background,” the 2020 presidential candidate said. “She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle. And she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country, and I’m delighted that she is a supporter.”

But another American rapper, Rocky, seemed to leave the senator a little less inspired. Earlier in the segment, Kimmel asked Sanders what he was “going to do” to free Rocky, who has been charged with assault over an alleged fight in Sweden. For once, Sanders did not have a plan.

“Not much for the moment,” he replied, laughing.

The pair also discussed Sanders’ stances on health care, climate change and former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s buzzy testimony before Congress on Wednesday.

“I think the bottom line is: The message from Mueller is that the Russians intervened in the campaign in 2016,” Sanders said. “They are still intervening, and we have got to stop that — whatever your political view is.”

Sanders is set to participate in the upcoming round of Democratic debates, which will air on CNN on July 30 and 31.