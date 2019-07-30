Marianne Williamson’s Democratic debate performance does not disappoint the internet

Marianne Williamson had a lot to live up to after her performance at the first set of Democratic debates left a distinct impression in June. She did not disappoint.

This time, viewers were ready for the bestselling self-help author who left many intrigued yet puzzled with her promise to harness the power of love to defeat Trump.

During the Democratic debate in Detroit on Tuesday, Williamson embraced her position as a Washington outsider by pointing out everything she saw as “wrong about American politics.”

Though her moments were brief, Williamson was more than just a meme-worthy figure when she directly called out systemic racism and injustices faced by communities of color when addressing the Flint water crisis.

According to Williamson, “Flint is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“This is part of the dark underbelly of American society,” she said. “If you think any of this wonkiness [on stage] is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. We need to say it like it is. It’s more than just Flint. It’s all over this country.”

At least some of social media rallied behind Williamson for her frankness about racism as well as the support she expressed for reparations for African Americans.

Marianne Williamson has had 3 or 4 knockout applause lines tonight, in striking contrast with the four white republican guys I can’t tell apart — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson talking about reparations pic.twitter.com/OamD5j28Dw — Ira thee Third (@ira) July 31, 2019

If your answers on racism weren't as good as those given by Marianne Williamson, you should not be in this race. Period.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson did that math on reparations #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Q5GmUkN7FW — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) July 31, 2019

I've been mocking Marianne Williamson all night, but her answer on slavery reparations is actually spot on and incredibly articulate. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jDZ6XAXJvo — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson



Pros: wants to cure racism



Cons: more likely to give us measles, mumps, and rubella — alex (@alex_abads) July 31, 2019

That said, plenty of people were tweeting in anticipation of Williamson even before she was asked any questions from the moderators and many were ready to make fun.

I don’t want to see Marianne Williamson as president, but I’d love to see her give a commencement speech at Hogwarts. Her opening statement was spellbinding. #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 31, 2019

BREAKING: Marianne Williamson will be debating tonight in the form of a snow owl pic.twitter.com/ZLY3Scz9Yf — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson is making history by being the first presidential candidate to be a Kristen Wiig character from 2010. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 31, 2019

Kate McKinnon is amazing as Marianne Williamson #DemDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 31, 2019

Throughout the debate, Twitter also responded to other Williamson moments, including the shade she threw to the moderators who cut her off earlier in the evening and when she threw out a “Seinfeld” worthy line when talking about campaign finance.

Marianne Williamson is like if the trailer for the movie #Cats became a person. #DemDebate — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2019

Jerry: Did she just yada yada an answer on guns?



Marianne Williamson: pic.twitter.com/GCWksAMbKp — maura quint (@behindyourback) July 31, 2019

“I hope you come back to me this time.”



Marianne Williamson ain’t messin around! — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson is the white wine drunk reiki practictioner we need for America. #DemDebate — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) July 31, 2019

Williamson’s critics, however, were quick to point out their thoughts about the spiritual guru outside of her debate performance.

When everyone starts to wonder why there's a growing movement against medicine and medical science in this country I guess I'll have to remind you all of this moment when you thought it was cool to say Marianne Williamson made some good points. — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson making some good points. Too bad she’s a dangerous charlatan who all too often spouts anti-scientific nonsense. #DemDebate — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) July 31, 2019

Marianne: We need a plan to keep the moon from the hands of the psychic minions that attack the crystal farms in the west, the east, the middle earth, we must keep the overlords from the underlords, we must hold the center, we must ouija board salisbury steak fate seth speaks. — Tod Goldberg (@todgoldberg) July 31, 2019