Cameron Boyce’s death was due to epilepsy, coroner says

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce suffered a “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner has ruled.

The “Jessie” and “Descendants” actor died at his North Hollywood home in his sleep on July 6 — a manner of death that has now been certified as natural, the coroner said Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the 20-year-old’s home and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m. Shortly after that, Boyce’s family confirmed that he had epilepsy, a neurological disorder.

On July 8, an autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of death were deferred pending toxicology tests. The coroner’s preliminary findings, however, also suggested that the death occurred under natural circumstances.

Advertisement

After Boyce’s death, the Disney Channel canceled the red-carpet premiere of “Descendants 3.” The cable network said that Friday’s telecast would be dedicated to Boyce’s memory, according to the Associated Press.