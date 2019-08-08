‘Friends’ fans can soon build the Central Perk out of Legos

So no one told you life was Lego-nna be this way...

Lego has introduced an all-new set inspired by “Friends,” and yes, collectors can pivot the couches.

The toy giant announced Thursday that it will release the Lego Ideas 21319 Central Perk set, featuring building blocks for the squad’s go-to Manhattan coffee shop and figurines of Chandler, Joey, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Rachel, in honor of the hit sitcom‘s 25th anniversary.

“Could we BE any more excited to build Central Perk?!” the company’s Twitter account posted along with a promo video of the plastic pals in action, chatting and sipping to the tune of the Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You.”

Advertisement

According to Lego’s website, the 1,070-piece collection features the shop’s main seating area, including a sofa, armchair, two chairs and a table; and its service area, with a brick-built coffee machine, service counter, cash register, cookie jar with two cookie elements and menu board element.

More items include a stage for musical performances with a sofa; extra seats and tables; three pillar elements; umbrella stand with two umbrella elements; window with “Central Perk” logo decoration; entrance doors; and two brick-built TV studio light rigs with translucent light-style elements.

Figurines of the characters come with their own personality-based accessories such as Phoebe’s guitar, Ross’ keyboard and Chandler’s laptop.

Advertisement

Legos are only the latest “Friends"-themed products rolling out for the big 2-5. Last month, Pottery Barn released a “Friends” furniture line, featuring Rachel’s apothecary table, Central Perk mugs and throw pillows.

The Lego Ideas 21319 Central Perk set goes on sale Sept. 1. “Friends,” starring Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, celebrates its 25th anniversary on Sept. 22.