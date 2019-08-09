How would Catra and Scorpia spend a day together? ‘She-Ra’ actors have some thoughts

[Warning: This story contains slight spoilers for “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” Season 3.]

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” Season 3, which dropped last week on Netflix, saw Catra make some moves that had dire consequences for Etheria and the Princess Alliance. And these choices managed to widen the rift between her and Adora even more — perhaps to the point of no return.

Even more than that, Catra’s actions seem to have shaken Scorpia’s absolute loyalty to her. This is an especially devastating development after Catra appeared to respond to Scorpia’s affections this season, finally, and admit that they “make a good team.”

Despite being villains, Catra and Scorpia are both characters beloved by fans of the DreamWorks/Netflix series (including its cast and crew). Scorpia voice actress Lauren Ash credits that enthusiasm to the characters’ relatability.

“I think that most people have experienced a relationship in their life — whether it be romantic, friendships, family, whatever — where there’s somebody who you just really, really idolize,” Ash previously told The Times. “You just want them to feel the same way about you so bad that you kind of miss the red flag that maybe this person isn’t super healthy for you.”

Before things got more complicated between the characters, Ash shared what she believed Scorpia would consider an ideal day out with Catra.

“I think it would start with just some doodling. Scorpia sketching the two of them,” Ash said. “This is not canon. This is not part of the show, but I want to believe that Scorpia makes her own comic strips where she draws them doing stuff, like ‘Scorpia and Catra’s Adventures.’”

After waking up but before they have “a nice light breakfast,” she thinks Scorpia would draw Catra while she’s still sleeping.

“Scorpia might prepare Catra something that’s perhaps fish-based even though that feels like a conflict of interest,” said Ash. “Since her scorpion claw kind of might make her relate in some way to crustaceans in general.”

Afterwards, Ash believes Scorpia would like it if the two of them went frolicking through some flowers. “They’d find a field and just skip, just paw to claw, the two of them frolicking through the meadow,” she said.

“They’d maybe end it off with a nice movie and popcorn snuggled on the couch,” said Ash. “And if all things go well, maybe Catra falls asleep in the crook of Scorpia’s arm. I think that would be the perfect day for her.”

When asked about this hypothetical day, voice actress AJ Michalka thought a lot of character growth would have to happen before her character Catra would be ready for any snuggling.

The cast of “She-Ra” visits the L.A. Times Studio at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I love the idea but Catra’s not that way. I don’t see that happening for a while,” said Michalka. She thinks Catra would center this day of fun more on herself, and that it would involve a bit more action.

“This is not something that’s in the show, but I think their ideal hang would be like Catra throwing Scorpia on the back of a motorcycle for a ride through the hills,” said Michalka. “I think it would be something that’s really pleasurable for Catra while Scorpia would be hanging on for dear life. I just picture that in my head.”

Fans, of course, will have to wait for future episodes of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” to see what is actually in store for Catra and Scorpia after everything that happened in Season 3. But it’s fun to dream.