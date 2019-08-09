There was no escaping Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy on late-night TV last night

Don’t act like you’re not impressed.

“Anchorman” star Will Ferrell performed stand-up comedy as his character Ron Burgundy on six different talk shows, coast to coast — all on Thursday night.

Just in time for the second season premiere of “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” Ferrell appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “Conan” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” During his visits the actor took to the stage with six completely different, but equally cringe-worthy comedy sets, Ron Burgundy-style.

“My understanding is that you are on tonight, on every single late-night show at the same time,” Colbert said.

“All in one night, tonight: August 8th,” Ferrell’s newscaster alter ego replied to laughs from the studio audience, who most likely watched a taping of his appearance at an earlier date.

While on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian shared his thoughts on relatable topics, like Christmas shopping and the subway, plus trending buzz in entertainment, poking fun at pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

“We got any Shawn Mendes fans here tonight?” Burgundy prompted the lively audience. “He stole some of my songs and my singing style. When he goes to that falsetto, ‘Everything means nothing if I can’t have you’ — yeah. And I wrote that song about Camila Cabello because she broke my heart. But now all the fans think that he wrote it about her, but he didn’t! I did! I wrote the damn song!”

True to Colbert’s format, Burgundy delved into some politics on “The Late Show.”



“Every day all we hear is trade war with China, trade war with Mexico,” he said. “We even had a trade war with Canada. What was that about? Yeah, boo, I’m with you. I hate Canadians. ... What, we aren’t going to give you any more cars until you lower the price of Canadian bacon?”

Meanwhile, the anchor-turned-funny-man had some tricks up his sleeve on “Late Night” and “Conan,” bringing on a hipster dummy and a “trunk of tricks.” The trunk on “Conan” contained a seemingly bottomless amount of gags, including a “mouse pad” — a tiny house fit for a rodent — and “Vladimir Tootin’,” a gassy doll resembling the president of Russia.

“You’re not funny and you have no talent,” the angsty hipster dummy told his comedy partner on “Late Night.” “You’ve never had talent for anything. Not one thing.”

On “The Late Late Show,” Burgundy shared with Corden who his dream podcast guests would be.

“Abraham Lincoln would be great — or Chris Pine or Chris Pratt,” he quipped. “That’d be a killer podcast — all the Chrises in one room.”

And finally, Ancestry.com, dating apps and Buffalo Wild Wings were all fair game on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” along with some questionable impersonations of Jack Nicholson and Jimmy Stewart.

“They’re not Buffalo; they’re not wild,” Burgundy said, taking a shot at the restaurant chain. “It’s chicken!”

The second season of “The Ron Burgundy Podcast” drops on Friday on iHeartRadio with its first guest, Sen. Kamala Harris.