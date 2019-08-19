‘The Politician’ trailer: Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix series serves up scandal

Netflix served up some classic Ryan Murphy melodrama on Monday with a new trailer for the streaming giant’s upcoming high school satire, “The Politician.”

The series features Ben Platt, star of the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen,” as a preppy star pupil on a mission to land the coveted position of student body president. Also starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, “Bohemian Rhapsody” breakout Lucy Boynton and Murphy favorite Jessica Lange, the much-anticipated project is the first to come out of the super-producer’s $300-million multiyear deal with Netflix.

“You see, gentlemen, I’m going to be president of the United States,” Platt’s Payton declares in the new trailer. “I’m merely stating a fact: I will be president someday.”

Advertisement

Throughout the trailer, Payton proves that nothing and no one will stop him from winning the election — ruthless opponents, voter fraud, personal scandals and possible homicide be damned.

“So evidently, there’s a videotape with some footage of you using an offensive gay slur,” he spits at his running mate, played by Deutch. “Do you have any idea what I might be referring to?”

“Your ambition frightens me,” Paltrow’s character tells him at one point.

Fresh off a slew of monster hits — including but not limited to “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “American Crime Story” and “Pose” — Murphy leads a powerful producing lineup for the streaming giant, which has also recruited Shonda Rhimes, of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” fame, as well as “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Advertisement

“The Politician” launches on Netflix on Sept. 27.