Everything we know so far about the new ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and ‘Muppets,’ coming to Disney+

“Lizzie McGuire,” the Disney Channel sitcom that launched the career of star Hilary Duff, will return to the Mouse for a sequel series, Disney announced at its D23 Expo panel for Disney+ on Friday — with Duff, now 31, and original creator Terri Minsky in tow. The series will air on the media giant’s new streaming service, which rolls out Nov. 12. (A premiere date has not been announced.)

“She’s older, she’s wiser and has a much bigger shoe budget,” Duff, who stars on the distinctly adult TV Land series “Younger,” said of her character. But despite landing an apprenticeship with “a fancy New York decorator,” her dream guy and an apartment in Brooklyn, the new “Lizzie McGuire” finds its heroine still dealing with the 13-year-old in her head.

Disney also teased a new series of shorts starring the Muppets, with video featuring Kermit the Frog and a muppet from the legal department who prevents Kermit from revealing literally anything about the project. In the end, all Kermit is cleared to say is, “The Muppets are getting together to make some unspecified fun things for Disney Plus.” More will be revealed next year, according to Disney.