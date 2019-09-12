Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
New ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Shane Gillis used racial slur on podcast

Shane Gillis
Shane Gillis, who joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” as a featured player Thursday, used an anti-Chinese slur on his podcast in 2018.
(Phil Provencio)
By Matt BrennanTelevision Editor 
Sep. 12, 2019
4:45 PM
Shane Gillis, one of three performers added to the cast of “Saturday Night Live” on Thursday, used a racial slur in a September 2018 episode of “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast,” as shown in a video resurfaced on Twitter by comedy journalist Seth Simons.

In the two-minute clip from an episode titled “Ka-Pow,” Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker denigrate Chinatown; in addition to using the anti-Chinese slur, Gillis mimics a Chinese accent and mocks the conventions of Chinese restaurants. (He does, however, seem unimpressed by McCusker’s false claim that the Chinese invented MSG.)

The video surfaced on the same day that the venerable NBC sketch show drew praise for its casting of gay Asian American comedian Bowen Yang.

Video of the episode appears to have been deleted from YouTube since it began circulating online, and the archive of “Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast” now includes only episodes dating back to July 2019.

Representatives for Gillis and NBC had not returned calls for comment by press time.

Matt Brennan
Before joining the Los Angeles Times as television editor, Matt Brennan served as Paste Magazine’s TV editor. His writing has also appeared in Indiewire, Slate, Deadspin and numerous other publications. Born in the Boston area, educated at USC and an adoptive New Orleanian for nearly 10 years, he currently resides in Los Angeles.
