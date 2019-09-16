How to watch the Emmys and answers to your other burning questions

Looking for the who, what, when, where, how, and why of this year’s Emmys? We’ve got you covered.

What: The Television Academy presents the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Where: The 7,100-seat Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles

When: The ceremony begins Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. Pacific. Red carpet coverage begins at 3:30.

Advertisement

How to watch on TV: The ceremony will be broadcast on Fox.

How to stream online: On Fox.com (requires cable subscription) or the FOX NOW app.

How to catch the red carpet: E!'s “Countdown to the Red Carpet” begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by E!'s “Live From the Red Carpet” at 3. Fox’s own pre-show begins at 3:30, followed by an hourlong arrivals special at 4.

Who are the hosts and presenters? For only the fourth time in Emmy history, the ceremony will be host-less. It worked for the Oscars! But there will be plenty of star power among presenters, including all 10 acting nominees from a little show called “Game of Thrones.” Other announced presenters include Angela Bassett, Stephen Colbert, Viola Davis, Michael Douglas, Billy Porter and Zendaya.

Why you should watch: Among the key storylines at this year’s Emmys is whether television royalty will go out on top or whether it’s the upstarts’ time to shine. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and — to a lesser extent — “Veep” come into the ceremony as favorites to cap off record Emmy runs with one last victory lap. But their farewell seasons may have positioned rivals such as drama contenders “Pose,” “This Is Us” and “Succession” and comedy nominees “Barry,” “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to contest their crowns.

Other categories to watch include comedy actress, in which “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will attempt to break her tie with Cloris Leachman and nab a ninth acting Emmy, the most of any performer in history. In drama actress, Sandra Oh of “Killing Eve” faces off against co-star Jodie Comer. And the limited series category — so thin at the start of the decade that miniseries were combined with TV movies from 2011 to 2013 — features some of the year’s most highly regarded work, including late-breaking entrants “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us.”

Advertisement

Back on Sunday night after going up against “Monday Night Football” last year — and hitting an all-time low of 10.2 million viewers — Fox will surely be hoping to see a boost from the aforementioned HBO series’ swan song.