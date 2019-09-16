Sean Spicer joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in a neon blouse — and the internet responds

There was plenty of backlash when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was announced as a member of the Season 28 cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” but the Trump administration flack nonetheless made his debut Monday night.

Earlier in the day Spicer had taken to Twitter to tease the episode, announcing “once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight, you won’t forget for quite some time.”

He was not exaggerating: He appeared on ABC’s dancing competition wearing a ruffled, neon green blouse over a pair of tight-fitting white pants. The look sparked plenty of buzz on social media, where numerous wags joked that the designer of the ostentatiously unflattering costume must be a member of the resistance.

The lucky pro dancer paired with Spicer this season is Season 25 winner Lindsay Arnold. She told Entertainment Today that “it is going to be natural to see tons of people having comments about what we’re doing.”

Arnold and Spicer’s debut performance was (an attempt) at a salsa danced to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.”

ABC leaned in to the “spicy” puns but the Internet was less than amused. Many viewers professed confusion about to how a divisive figure like Spicer could have been selected to be a part of the cast.

I’m sorry, I just don’t see how it’s worth it. pic.twitter.com/ZkRyPU7uWp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2019

Others expressed sympathy for Spicer’s dance partner Arnold.

Live footage of Sean Spicer’s partner finding out she’s paired up with him #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wb4tI6U9XZ — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 17, 2019

Others made political comments, or argued that Spicer’s performance was an affront to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, peeps.



This fool failing at dancing Salsa while dressed like a neon parakeet with ruffles (obviously, the #DWTS wardrobe people are part of The Resistance), just made the argument of why this country needs Hispanics. https://t.co/AINUnSWvgQ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 17, 2019

There were the requisite Melissa McCarthy jokes.

As well as some pointed commentary about McCarthy’s infamous SNL parodies.

Sean Spicer owes Melissa McCarthy immense gratitude. The only reason he’s a “star” is cus she made his absurd antics funny. — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) September 17, 2019

Just as a reminder, Sean Spicer thought it was emasculating to be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on SNL...#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Enmhm4CeL1 — CK (@charley_ck14) September 17, 2019

Other reactions to Spicer’s “Dancing With the Stars” performance below.

We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer got paid 6 figures for this. He's also a Harvard Kennedy fellow. He also got a book deal. He was also laughing it up at a DC party for journalists the day before the White House Correspondents Dinner. All will fail up. It's how this town works. https://t.co/ZRgbGe4Cvc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2019

Would I be a bad person if I secretly hoped that @seanspicer broke both of his legs competing on #DWTS? pic.twitter.com/GY6xTOIX5u — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 17, 2019

Dear Sean Spicer,



You may not know this, but “Flamenco” is Spanish for “Pants-on-Fire.”

🔥👖🔥#DWTS https://t.co/B14mmw3nnk — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 17, 2019

Sweet mother of Jesus https://t.co/cDfRYmEa9l — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 17, 2019

This man once called concentration camps “Holocaust centers.” #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lQ4sSHOpoR — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) September 17, 2019