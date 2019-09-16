Sean Spicer joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in a neon blouse — and the internet responds

There was plenty of backlash when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was announced as a member of the Season 28 cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” but the Trump administration flack nonetheless made his debut Monday night.
Earlier in the day Spicer had taken to Twitter to tease the episode, announcing “once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight, you won’t forget for quite some time.”
He was not exaggerating: He appeared on ABC’s dancing competition wearing a ruffled, neon green blouse over a pair of tight-fitting white pants. The look sparked plenty of buzz on social media, where numerous wags joked that the designer of the ostentatiously unflattering costume must be a member of the resistance.
The lucky pro dancer paired with Spicer this season is Season 25 winner Lindsay Arnold. She told Entertainment Today that “it is going to be natural to see tons of people having comments about what we’re doing.”
Arnold and Spicer’s debut performance was (an attempt) at a salsa danced to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.”
Triple the spice in this Salsa! 🌶 #DWTS @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/L85aPYVGt0— Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) September 17, 2019
ABC leaned in to the “spicy” puns but the Internet was less than amused. Many viewers professed confusion about to how a divisive figure like Spicer could have been selected to be a part of the cast.
This is what life is now. #DWTS @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/heFCEwfjfT— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 17, 2019
I’m sorry, I just don’t see how it’s worth it. pic.twitter.com/ZkRyPU7uWp— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 17, 2019
Others expressed sympathy for Spicer’s dance partner Arnold.
Live footage of Sean Spicer’s partner finding out she’s paired up with him #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wb4tI6U9XZ— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 17, 2019
Others made political comments, or argued that Spicer’s performance was an affront to Hispanic Heritage Month.
Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, peeps.— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 17, 2019
This fool failing at dancing Salsa while dressed like a neon parakeet with ruffles (obviously, the #DWTS wardrobe people are part of The Resistance), just made the argument of why this country needs Hispanics. https://t.co/AINUnSWvgQ
Clearly the Costume designer on #dwts is a Democrat. #nicelydone #SeanSpicer https://t.co/s2VVDoKzoa— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 17, 2019
There were the requisite Melissa McCarthy jokes.
I can't wait until @MelissaMcCarthy wins an Emmy for her #SNL performance of @seanspicer on #DWTS! pic.twitter.com/AgIXNQrgwv— Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) September 17, 2019
As well as some pointed commentary about McCarthy’s infamous SNL parodies.
Sean Spicer owes Melissa McCarthy immense gratitude. The only reason he’s a “star” is cus she made his absurd antics funny.— Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) September 17, 2019
Just as a reminder, Sean Spicer thought it was emasculating to be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on SNL...#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Enmhm4CeL1— CK (@charley_ck14) September 17, 2019
Other reactions to Spicer’s “Dancing With the Stars” performance below.
We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019
Sean Spicer got paid 6 figures for this. He's also a Harvard Kennedy fellow. He also got a book deal. He was also laughing it up at a DC party for journalists the day before the White House Correspondents Dinner. All will fail up. It's how this town works. https://t.co/ZRgbGe4Cvc— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2019
Would I be a bad person if I secretly hoped that @seanspicer broke both of his legs competing on #DWTS? pic.twitter.com/GY6xTOIX5u— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 17, 2019
Dear Sean Spicer,— Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 17, 2019
You may not know this, but “Flamenco” is Spanish for “Pants-on-Fire.”
🔥👖🔥#DWTS https://t.co/B14mmw3nnk
Spicer’s entrance I can’t #dwts— Jane Monheit (@JaneMonheit) September 17, 2019
Sweet mother of Jesus https://t.co/cDfRYmEa9l— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 17, 2019
This man once called concentration camps “Holocaust centers.” #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lQ4sSHOpoR— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) September 17, 2019
Sean Spicer just had the best time of his life. Off beat? Yes. Totally ridiculous? Yes. But did I laugh a lot because this is all just a game? Yes. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/cPbwcMYpVa— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2019