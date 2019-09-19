The 10 best (and worst) Emmy hosts in recent history

This year’s Emmys ceremony will be minus a host. A look back at previous ceremonies suggests that the strategy isn’t a bad idea.

Like the Oscars — which also went without a host this year — emceeing the Emmys is a risky endeavor for even the most polished of entertainers. It can be an ideal platform for showcasing a performer’s quick wit and savvy industy knowledge, or a landmine of flat jokes and failed bits. Ellen DeGeneres and Neil Patrick Harris are among those who won praise for their handling of the Emmy spotlight. But there are plenty of others who received less than a passing grade.

As Sunday’s festivities approach, it’s worth looking back at some of the most memorable Emmy hosts — the good, the bad and the reality TV stars.

1999

Co-hosts David Hyde Pierce and Jenna Elfman during the opening of the 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The unlikely combo of Jenna Elfman (“Dharma & Greg”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) scored when they teamed up to emcee the 51st Primetime Emmys. A highlight of their pairing came when, attired in leotards, they defined some of the night’s nominees through interpretive dance. Former Times TV critic Howard Rosenberg gave the telecast a (muted) thumbs up, writing that the duo “were pleasant enough and didn’t get in the way.”

2001

After 9/11, DeGeneres was set to host the Emmys, but it was postponed twice. When the show finally aired, DeGeneres touched on the attacks, saying, "What would bother the Taliban more than seeing a gay woman in a suit surrounded by Jews?" (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

The 53rd Primetime Emmys were a milestone for both the ceremony and host Ellen DeGeneres. The awards took place in November after being postponed twice following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Hollywood was on edge and several prominent nominees stayed home. The venue was moved to the now-demolished Shubert Theatre in Century City, and security was high and tight. But DeGeneres, clad in black, addressed the tension instantly during her opening monologue with what Rosenberg called “one of the funniest lines in the history of Emmydom.” Said the comedian: “I’m in a unique position as host because, think about it, what would bug the Taliban more than seeing a gay woman in a suit surrounded by Jews?” Later, in a reference to the cast of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” Degeneres said, “When these four women get together and start talking about men, I have no idea what they are talking about.” Wrote Rosenberg: “Perfect host, perfect tone, perfectly hilarious.”

2007

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest grabbed the Emmy reins in 2007. (Fox)

Hosting a high profile event that honors the best in television is worlds away from hosting an amateur singing competition. But “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest apparently thought he had enough charisma to helm both the Emmys and the red-carpet pre-show on E! “Welcome everybody to the 59th Primetime Emmys — the results show,” Seacrest declared at the start of his awkward monologue. Pointing out previous hosts such as DeGeneres and Conan O’Brien, Seacrest quipped, “Sure, they were hilarious, but would any of them have shown up four hours early to host the red carpet pre-show?” He later congratulated “Heroes” star Hayden Panettiere on her 18th birthday, adding, “My gift to you is seating as far away from [“Entourage” star] Jeremy Piven as possible.”

2008

The 60th Primetime Emmy Awards show was a <a href="http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/showtracker/2008/09/emmy-ratings-fl.html">historical disaster</a>, yielding the show's lowest-ever ratings (an unmemorable 3.8) after a performance that landed solidly in the realm of "Let's pretend this never happened." As we shook our heads to forget what we just witnessed, Los Angeles Times critic Mary McNamara wrote that "[t]he show never quite recovered from its unforgivably bad opener, or its less-than-useless hosts." Producers learned their lesson next year: Get Neil Patrick Harris to do the job five reality-TV show hosts couldn't. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of declaring “Seacrest out,” ABC doubled down the following year for the 60th Primetime Emmys when they teamed him with his rivals in the newly created “outstanding reality-show host” category. Jimmy Kimmel introduced the hosts — Seacrest, Jeff Probst (“Survivor”), Heidi Klum (“Project Runway”), Howie Mandel (“Deal or No Deal”) and Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars”) — with “a little skit so bad it defies description,” wrote Times TV critic Mary McNamara, who added that year’s Emmy telecast was a contender for “The Worst Awards Show in the History of Television.”

2009

In 2009, Neil Patrick Harris served as the host of the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards. He returned to host the telecast again in 2013. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Neil Patrick Harris displayed his song and dance skills while keeping the audience amused with smart humor and edgy zingers when he took over hosting duties for the 61st Emmys. Fresh from his successful hosting turn at the Tonys, Harris was an engaging emcee through the lengthy evening. “From the moment he stepped on stage,” wrote McNamara, "... you knew you were in good hands.”

2010

As Times TV critic Mary McNamara wrote of host Jimmy Fallon in 2010, he "played to his own strengths as well — the art of the wide-eyed amiable jab, some wicked guitar-accompanied transitions and a surprisingly good Green Day." (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

Host Jimmy Fallon scored quickly when he, the cast from “Glee,” Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and others kicked off the 62nd Primetime Emmys with an electric live rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run.” His energy lasted through the evening. Wrote McNamara: “As a white-tuxedoed, wandering minstrel, Fallon played perfect host in the traditional sense of the compliment — he did not dominate so much as facilitate, making the category transitions lightly and cleanly, introducing presenters with humor and an insider’s ease, and remaining infectiously happy to be there without drawing too much attention to himself.”

2014

Seth Meyers speaks to the audience at the Emmy Awards ceremony at the Nokia Theatre on Aug. 25, 2014. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

In preparing to host the 66th Primetime Emmys, NBC “Late Night” host Seth Meyers spent numerous hours watching the nominated shows. His extensive homework paid off in the eyes of many critics, who found the “Saturday Night Live” alum engaging and his biting humor in fine form. McNamara gushed in her review: “Seth... Your opening monologue was funny, fresh and smart, chock-full of good jokes and insight into the wonderful roiling madness that is television today.”

2016

Jimmy Kimmel was not only the host for the 68th Primetime Emmys — his ABC late-night talk show was a nominee in the variety talk category. But when his show lost out to “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” Kimmel did not hide his displeasure, saying, “Isn’t talk show supposed to be kind of an American thing?” He was interrupted by his longtime “nemesis” Matt Damon. “I missed the last category,” said Damon, chomping on an apple. “Did you win?” Ignoring Kimmel’s attempts to make him leave, Damon poured salt into the wound: “I’m sorry. This is so humiliating. You lost, and now you have to stand out here for the rest of the night in front of everybody while you probably just want to go home, curl up and cry.”

2017

Sean Spicer at the 2017 Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello / Invision /Associated Press)

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was tapped to host the 69th Primetime Emmys, the first ceremony of the Trump administration, and as expected, Colbert, a frequent critic of Trump, took a few shots at the president in his opening monologue. But those jokes were overshadowed when Colbert brought out embattled former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to estimate the viewership of the awards. Spicer, in a twist on his infamous press conference exaggerating the size of Trump’s inauguration audience, said, “This is the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world!” “Melissa McCarthy,” joked Colbert. “Everybody, give it up!”

2018

Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che in their opening monologue at the Emmy Awards. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Michael Che and Colin Jost, the anchors of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live,” received mixed notices when they hosted the 70th Emmy Awards on NBC. A lukewarm skit about the lack of diversity on TV preceded their opening monologue, and many of their jokes fell flat.