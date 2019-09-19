Newsletter: Prepare for a ‘Game of Thrones’ Emmy coronation

I’ve been on a two-week bender watching movies competing for this year’s Academy Awards. But I’ve stumbled up the aisle and into the light long enough to wrap up one final bit of business on the television side.

Yes, it’s (finally) time for the Emmys!

Emmy predictions: Who will, should and could win on Sunday

If you were among the more than 1 million people who signed a petition asking HBO to remake the final season of “Game of Thrones,” you might want to avoid watching the Emmys on Sunday.

“Thrones” earned a record 32 nominations for its divisive farewell run and has already taken 10 prizes, presented at this past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Expect plenty more bending of the knee when the main categories are presented during Sunday evening’s telecast on Fox, culminating in a drama series win that will fill the stage with an army of cast members and creatives. (No CG needed!)

Though “Thrones’” coronation is a foregone conclusion, there’s an unusual amount of Emmy intrigue in many other categories, setting the stage for some potential surprises. I looked at the evening’s big races, flipped a couple of coins and made my predictions. Do know that I’ll probably change my mind at least a couple more times on that tight limited series battle between “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds the two Emmys she won for "Veep" in 2017. (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)

We’ve got the answers to all your Emmy questions

Who were the best (and worst) Emmy hosts? Was there really a time when Emmy voters ignored “Game of Thrones”? Why aren’t more people talking about Amy Adams being a deserving winner for “Sharp Objects” or Paul Dano and Benicio Del Toro in “Escape at Dannemora”? What freakin’ time does this year’s show start anyway?

All this and much, much more, ladies and gentlemen, can be found at The Times’ Emmy landing page, which is probably being updated as you read this and will be freshened several dozen more times by the time the show ends Sunday and then again on Monday, when, like Arya Stark at King’s Landing, we’ll sift through the ashes and then ride off into the horizon on our white horses.

Actors Alfie Allen, Roman Griffin Davis and Stephen Merchant, director/actor Taika Waititi, and actors Thomasin McKenzie and Sam Rockwell from "Jojo Rabbit." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

No definitive front-runner for best picture Oscar

With the three early festivals in the books, I surveyed the awards season landscape, identifying the movies and performances we’ll be talking about until the Oscars are presented on Feb. 9.

Times film critic Justin Chang and I also took a look at our favorite movies from the Toronto Film Festival, paying particular attention to Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” a thrilling social satire that grapples with injustice and inequality. It’ll begin arriving in theaters Oct. 11 and you most definitely should find it.

Advertisement

