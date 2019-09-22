The complete list of 2019 Emmy winners

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show is now underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tonight’s awards winners include Billy Porter on “Pose,” “Chernobyl,” “Saturday Night Live,” Bill Hader as lead actor in a comedy series in “Barry” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag” for lead actress in a comedy series. There is no host this year.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” leads the nominees with 32. Other major contenders include comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon), “Barry” (HBO) and “Fleabag” (Amazon) and limited series “Chernobyl” (HBO) and “When They See Us” (Netflix).

To follow all of the news and features, check out our Emmys page. Below are the nominees for the 2019 Emmy Awards, with the winners in bold as the night progresses. Latest winner: “Fleabag” for comedy series.

Comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Lead actor in a comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead actress in a comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead actress in a drama series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Hervé”

Limited series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Variety sketch series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Who Is America?”

Actor in a limited series or movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Actress in a limited series or movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Directing for a drama series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” — “The Iron Throne”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones” — “The Last of The Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” — “The Long Night”

Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve” — “Desperate Times”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark — “Reparations”

Adam McKay, “Succession” — “Celebration”

Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly”

Directing for a comedy series

Alec Berg, “Barry” — “The Audition”

Bill Hader, “Barry” — “ronny/lily”

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” — “Episode 1"

Mark Cendrowski, “The Big Bang Theory” — “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Stephen Frears, “A Very English Scandal”

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” — “Glory”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” — “Who’s Got The Pain”

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”

Directing for a variety series

Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, “Documentary Now!” — “Waiting for The Artist”

Derek Waters, “Drunk History” — “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — “Psychics”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — “Live Midterm Election Show”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer, “Who Is America?” — “Episode 102"

Writing for a drama series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” — “Winner”

Jed Mercurio, “Bodyguard” — “Episode 1"

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” — “The Iron Throne”

Emerald Fennell, “Killing Eve” — “Nice and Neat”

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” — “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Holly”

Writing for a comedy series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” — “ronny/lily”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” — “Episode 1"

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, “PEN15" — “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, “Russian Doll” — “Nothing in This World Is Easy”

Allison Silverman, “Russian Doll” — “A Warm Body”

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, “The Good Place” — “Janet(s)”

David Mandel, “Veep” — “Veep”

Writing for a limited series, movie or dramtic special

Russell T Davies, “A Very English Scandal”

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl, “Escape At Dannemora” — “Episode 6"

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, “Escape At Dannemora” — “Episode 7"

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, “Fosse/Verdon” — “Providence”

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, “When They See Us” — “Part Four”

Writing for a variety series

“Documentary Now!”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“Saturday Night Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Guest actress in a drama series

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”

Guest actor in a drama series

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Structured reality program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

Unstructured reality program

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Somebody Feed Phil”

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”

Variety special (live)

“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“The 61st Grammy Awards”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

“The Oscars”

“Rent”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards”

Variety special (pre-recorded)

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool”

“Springsteen on Broadway”

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Informational series or special

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman”

“Surviving R. Kelly”