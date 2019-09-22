‘Russian Doll’ creator Leslye Headland: ‘Fleabag’ is ‘the best show I’ve seen this year’

“Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland was one of the many people waiting in line at one of the concession stands at the Microsoft Theater, where the Emmys telecast was underway Sunday.

“I don’t drink, so I’m going to represent the sparkling-water crowd,” said Headland, joined in line by her wife. “Listen, I’m like, ‘Girls, order that sparkling water, put that lemon in it and go to town.... I really want a pretzel, though, now that I know it’s an option.”

Headland took a break during a cut to commercials. The category of writing for a comedy, for which she was nominated, had just been awarded to “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge. But there’s no hard feelings.

“I thought it was pretty funny when Phoebe tried to recycle her other speech,” Headland said. “That was brilliant. I’m fine. I remember watching the second season and just being like, ‘This is the best show I’ve seen this year.’ You don’t understand, I’m saving my program because my name is listed in the same category as Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

She had another sparkly token in hand: her heels. She admitted she had them off up until her category was announced. And once it was announced, she took them off again.

“I don’t care,” Headland said. “Life’s too short.”