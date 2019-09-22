Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Television

Who is the Emmys 2019 announcer cracking those snarky jokes?

Thomas Lennon
“Reno 911!” actor Thomas Lennon was the 71st Emmy Awards’ announcer.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
Sep. 22, 2019
7:49 PM
Remember that guy Thomas Lennon from the “Night at the Museum” film series? From “Reno 911!”? Maybe not, but his voice made a prominent appearance during the 71st Emmy Awards’ hostless ceremony.

The comedian, actor and writer was a cast member on “The State,” MTV’s 1990s sketch series that featured bizarre characters and scenarios. He also played the mustachioed, short-shorts-wearing Lt. Jim Dangle in the mockumentary-style “Reno 911!,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009.

His screenwriting credits include the “Night at the Museum” movies, the 2017 action-comedy film “Baywatch” and “The Pacifier,” all of which he wrote with his longtime writing partner Robert Ben Garant.

Lennon has helped keep the spirit of the awards show lively, quipping about “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Britain’s most popular bridge and calling the HBO series “Chernobyl” the “little nuclear disaster that could.”

His charm seems to have paid off: Twitter users are mostly, but not entirely, approving of him.

Dorany Pineda
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
