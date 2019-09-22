Who is the Emmys 2019 announcer cracking those snarky jokes?

Remember that guy Thomas Lennon from the “Night at the Museum” film series? From “Reno 911!”? Maybe not, but his voice made a prominent appearance during the 71st Emmy Awards’ hostless ceremony.

The comedian, actor and writer was a cast member on “The State,” MTV’s 1990s sketch series that featured bizarre characters and scenarios. He also played the mustachioed, short-shorts-wearing Lt. Jim Dangle in the mockumentary-style “Reno 911!,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009.

His screenwriting credits include the “Night at the Museum” movies, the 2017 action-comedy film “Baywatch” and “The Pacifier,” all of which he wrote with his longtime writing partner Robert Ben Garant.

Lennon has helped keep the spirit of the awards show lively, quipping about “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Britain’s most popular bridge and calling the HBO series “Chernobyl” the “little nuclear disaster that could.”

His charm seems to have paid off: Twitter users are mostly, but not entirely, approving of him.

Unpopular opinion: the Thomas Lennon voiceover commentary is unorthodox but interesting, and I like it.#Emmys — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 23, 2019

"This is why people don't do this, because it sucks!" -Thomas Lennon, giving up midway through the #Emmys narration bit — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) September 23, 2019

“Are the #Emmys woke or is that just something... just something that... this... this is why people don’t do this. Because it sucks.” - @thomaslennon



Joking about non-existent female or POC winners in a category? Yeah, those jokes suck, Thomas. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) September 23, 2019

"Our producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopeully those two weeks are gonna fly right by."



That almost justified Thomas Lennon's presence! #Emmys2019 — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 23, 2019