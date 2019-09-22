HBO leads Amazon and Netflix in Emmys 2019 wins

HBO reclaimed the Emmy throne from Netflix in July with this year’s nominations, nabbing 137 to the streamer’s 117.

The battle continues Sunday night at the 71st Primetime Emmys as “Game of Thrones,” “Veep” and “Chernobyl” go up against “Ozark,” “Russian Doll” and “When They See Us” for the coveted statuette. (Amazon Prime has its share of strong contenders too, with both “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” angling for multiple awards.)

Track who’s winning and losing the battle right here with our regularly updating tally of tonight’s victors.

7:22 p.m.

Peter Dinklage’s win as supporting drama actor for “Game of Thrones” and Jesse Armstrong’s win for writing for a drama series for “Succession” continue HBO’s streak. The premium cable network is now in the lead for overall wins. Julia Garner’s victory for supporting actress in a drama series for “Ozark” adds one more for Netflix.

HBO: 8 wins

Netflix: 3 wins

Amazon: 6 wins

7:03 p.m.

With “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’s” wins in the categories of variety talk series and writing for a variety series, HBO has caught up to Amazon in overall awards won for the night.

HBO: 6 wins

Netflix: 2 wins

Amazon: 6 wins

6:39 p.m.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” wins for movie, marking Netflix’s second win of the evening. In the limited series category, “Chernobyl” took the award to add to HBO’s growing tally.

HBO: 4 wins

Netflix: 2 wins

Amazon: 6 wins

6:19 p.m.

Jharrel Jerome wins lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his performance in “When They See Us,” giving Netflix its first win of the evening. Earlier, “Chernobyl” writer Craig Mazin and director Johan Renck each won in their respective categories, adding to HBO’s total. But Amazon also added to its tally with Ben Whishaw’s win in the supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie category for “A Very English Scandal.”

HBO: 3 wins

Netflix: 1 win

Amazon: 6 wins

5:45 p.m.

Bill Hader’s win for lead actor in a comedy series for “Barry” finally puts HBO on the scoreboard. But Amazon further secured its domination of the comedy categories with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s win for lead comedy actress for “Fleabag.”

HBO: 1 wins

Netflix: 0 wins

Amazon: 5 wins

5:32 p.m.

Amazon goes on a streak of comedy wins. Alex Borstein wins for supporting actress in a comedy series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the comedy writing award for “Fleabag.” Harry Bradbeer of “Fleabag” picked up the award for directing in a comedy series.

HBO: 0 wins

Netflix: 0 wins

Amazon: 4 wins

5:10 p.m.

The first award of the night goes to Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Amazon jumps out to an opening lead.

HBO: 0 wins

Netflix: 0 wins

Amazon: 1 win