Kid drummer’s reaction to meeting hero Lenny Kravitz is perfect

Ellen DeGeneres enlisted rock star Lenny Kravitz for one of her on-air surprises during Tuesday’s episode of her show during which he ambushed drumming phenom Justin Wilson II, a.k.a. Baby Boy Drummer, mid-set.

Wilson, now 5, started playing the drums at 18 months old, and his impressive skills landed him a spot on the daytime talk show last year. At the time, he performed Kravitz’s 1998 hit “Fly Away” to much fanfare. This week, DeGeneres invited him back to perform “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” but she had a little more in store for the kindergartner than the audience’s applause and a PJ Masks toy giveaway.

As Wilson played, Kravitz sidled up from backstage and the kid drummer’s jaw dropped as he kept playing — like a pro. The Grammy winner high-fived Wilson and picked him up as the boy shouted: “Lenny, Lenny! It’s so good to see you!”

“You are amazing,” the singer-guitarist told Wilson, “You know I’m a big fan, I’ve been watching you.” To which the starstruck Wilson replied, “Yeah!” and “Thanks!”

Alas, DeGeneres managed to top the Kravitz moment with a massive Spider-Man toy display that immediately demanded Wilson’s attention.

Kravitz, who is in the middle of a manhunt for his missing sunglasses, also stuck around to chat about the relief efforts he’s been spearheading for the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. DeGeneres then surprised him with a check for $100,000 to put toward rebuilding the islands’ destroyed communities.