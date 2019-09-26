Elizabeth Warren called ‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness, and he lost it

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness on Wednesday went full JVN during a phone call with presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who thanked him for endorsing her in the upcoming Democratic primary.

The Netflix star, 32, threw his support behind the Massachusetts senator on the heels of publicly disclosing that he’s living with HIV, saying that managing the exorbitant costs of his medications helped shape his political views. The two bonded over that in an animated call that quickly turned from a love-fest to campaign stumping.

“I’m glad we’re going to be in this fight together side by side,” Warren said in a video of the exchange, which she shared on Twitter. “I love the endorsement and for all the right reasons.”

A tickled Van Ness frenetically praised the politician between gasps for air. He then steered the conversation from human rights to campaign strategy in Congress, taking aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Go save America!” he said. “We also really got to get that Mitch out of there, because regardless of what — I mean, Mitch McConnell, he’s the worst ... We got to take the Senate back, and then, we got to get you in the White House, and we’re just going to sort everything out!”

Thank you for your support, @jvn! Shoulder to shoulder, we’re going to fight for #MedicareForAll. No one should be able to make a profit off of denying people health care—and together, we’ll win. pic.twitter.com/8aF4Ut55jq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2019

The call caps an eventful week for the hair and grooming guru amid the release of his memoir, “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love,” on Tuesday. The book, which touches on sexual assaulted and his past drug use, made headlines over the weekend for his candid revelation about living with HIV.

In a series of tweets before the call, the “Gay of Thrones” host said that he knew he would endorse the candidate last month after he misplaced his HIV medications, which would cost $3,500 out of pocket to replace, even with his “ ‘amazing’ platinum level insurance.”

“Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right,” he wrote, reiterating Warren’s campaign stance on the issue. “To be clear I’m on literally ONE daily pill to manage my HIV infection.”

To be clear I’m on literally ONE daily pill to manage my HIV infection. https://t.co/8xjPMM33u7 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 25, 2019

JVN’s positions on healthcare and Warren are only his most recent political forays.

In April, Van Ness and his “Queer Eye” costars went to Capitol Hill in support of the Equality Act, which would extend federal discrimination protections to explicitly include sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. The act, which has also been backed by pop star Taylor Swift, passed the House in May and is making its way through the Senate.