TV pioneer Diahann Carroll hailed as a ‘queen’ in tributes

The regal actress Diahann Carroll was remembered as a queen on Friday as word of her death spread.

The groundbreaking “Julia” and “Dynasty” star, who died from cancer at 84, was saluted by Hollywood creatives including Ava DuVernay and Holly Robinson Peete as well as institutions such as the American Theatre Wing and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Social-justice advocates also paid tribute to the glamorous TV and stage actress, who broke ground in the 1960s as the first black woman to play a career woman in her own sitcom: a nurse on NBC’s “Julia.”

The actress was also remembered for her sterling career as a performer and for the elegant way she carried herself onstage and in real life.

Here’s a look at what her fans had to say.

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. pic.twitter.com/YXjh7d3LWU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

This one cuts deeply. My mom & Ms Diahann were friends since they were 14. She was a pioneer on so many levels. She made me believe I could be on television! I loved & cherished and idolized her like a daughter.... 💔💔

RIP Diahann Carroll thank you for the gift of your life🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/StN2c5vGDN — Holly🌸Robinson🌸Peete (@hollyrpeete) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll was a luminous, extraordinary, performer, and an even more beautiful human being. I’ll treasure memories of shared laughter, and of her incredible artistry. Farewell, beautiful Diahann.#diahanncarroll pic.twitter.com/IhC7PCs3JB — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll you taught us so much. We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name. Love Love Love, Debbie💕 pic.twitter.com/1LBUUa2Ql3 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) October 4, 2019

To Diahann Carroll, a Black woman who settled for nothing less than excellence, the complete recognition of her worth and the full valuation of her voice, may we all say "thank you, and good night, Queen." ❤️👸🏾🙅🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Lfu73VXsVf — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 4, 2019

We use the word “Queen” a lot, but it absolutely applies to Diahann Carroll. She was absolutely regal and was fighting on behalf of Black Women before many of us were born. Rest In Power. #RIP pic.twitter.com/DbkZBt38az — April (@ReignOfApril) October 4, 2019

Rest In Power to Oscar Award nominated actress Diahann Carroll. pic.twitter.com/kHXKMpzsj5 — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) October 4, 2019

Any young man of color, and of a certain age, felt a certain way about Diahann Carroll for a long time. Maybe we still do. :-) Thank you for sharing your gift, for giving us all someone who looked like us on TV to celebrate, and for your dignity and grace. May you rest well. pic.twitter.com/6qK3SwXd8G — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 4, 2019

Oh noooo, just read that Diahann Carroll died. She was a trailblazer, and she held her own against Joan Collins on Dynasty. RIP, Dominique. -H pic.twitter.com/CMULKieWex — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) October 4, 2019

I once met the legendary Diahann Carroll at a luncheon in Toronto. I told her that when she starred in Julia, people used to say my mother looked like her. Without blinking an eye, she said “Was she very beautiful?” Ms Carroll was a Goddess. pic.twitter.com/BJot9JIh1p — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) October 4, 2019

We are sad to say goodbye to a true icon, Diahann Carroll. The first African-American Tony winner in a leading role, winning for her performance in No Strings in 1962. #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/C9VCzwuJmt — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) October 4, 2019

A trailblazing actress with a captivating voice, Diahann Carroll lent her talents to films like "Carmen Jones" and "Porgy and Bess." In 1975, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in “Claudine.” Her legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/2X2xjl4sBj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 4, 2019

"If you're not invited to the party, throw your own." Rest in peace, Diahann Carroll, an awe-inspiring entertainer and courageous trailblazer who broke through the color barriers of the entertainment world and became nothing less than a star. pic.twitter.com/nkMAvmUP1K — Tribeca (@Tribeca) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll... did what she had to DO on DYNASTY. She’ll be missed and thankfully never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/BoFSDXkB2j — Ira thee Third (@ira) October 4, 2019

The champagne won't be burnt in Heaven. RIP, Diahann Carroll. #anotherdivagone pic.twitter.com/saOCPyJ2ra — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) October 4, 2019

Rest in Power to the trailblazing Diahann Carroll. She was the first Black woman to star in her own TV series. Carroll was a legendary actress who used her platform to advocate for Black women. Her legacy & impact on the entertainment industry will never be forgotten. #RIP pic.twitter.com/152WtDMET5 — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) October 4, 2019

RIP to the legendary Diahann Carroll.



Carroll was the first black woman to star in her own network series with JULIA in 1968, and would become the fourth black woman ever nominated for Best Actress with CLAUDINE in 1974.



Thanks for everything you shared with us, Diahann. pic.twitter.com/YBzFk6CAXj — The Black List (@theblcklst) October 4, 2019

Singer and Tony-winning, Oscar-nominated actress Diahann Carroll, the first African American woman to star in her own TV series, has died at at her home in Los Angeles after a long bout with cancer. She was 84.

Rest in Peace Queen https://t.co/b7qE2Vztcg pic.twitter.com/qGz1JTciWQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 4, 2019