Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

‘Steven Universe’ gets a new opening sequence for Season 6

By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
Oct. 4, 2019
9 AM
Share

Steven Universe is ready for the future.

On Friday, Cartoon Network unveiled the brand new title sequence for “Steven Universe” Season 6, complete with new theme song and logo.

The upcoming season of the fan-favorite series will be called “Steven Universe Future.” Steven will be working to tie up all the loose ends after saving the universe, according to the series description. “But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.”

“Over the course of making ‘Steven Universe,’ I gained this really different perspective on what his heroism meant to me, and how I wanted to explore it,” series creator Rebecca Sugar previously told The Times. “And seeing the way that the show has been interpreted and flattened out has made me really rethink my ideas about myself and how I approach the world.”

Advertisement

Those looking for clues about the next season will notice that among the mysterious silhouettes that briefly appear in the new opener are a character that resembles Jasper, a couple of Lapis Lazulis and something that looks like a cactus made of Stevens.

The new opening song will be familiar to those who know the musical numbers from “Steven Universe: The Movie.”

TelevisionHero Complex
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement