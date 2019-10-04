‘Steven Universe’ gets a new opening sequence for Season 6

Steven Universe is ready for the future.

On Friday, Cartoon Network unveiled the brand new title sequence for “Steven Universe” Season 6, complete with new theme song and logo.

The upcoming season of the fan-favorite series will be called “Steven Universe Future.” Steven will be working to tie up all the loose ends after saving the universe, according to the series description. “But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.”

“Over the course of making ‘Steven Universe,’ I gained this really different perspective on what his heroism meant to me, and how I wanted to explore it,” series creator Rebecca Sugar previously told The Times. “And seeing the way that the show has been interpreted and flattened out has made me really rethink my ideas about myself and how I approach the world.”

Those looking for clues about the next season will notice that among the mysterious silhouettes that briefly appear in the new opener are a character that resembles Jasper, a couple of Lapis Lazulis and something that looks like a cactus made of Stevens.

The new opening song will be familiar to those who know the musical numbers from “Steven Universe: The Movie.”