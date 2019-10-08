Matt Lauer, TikTok star? Fired ‘Today’ anchor resurfaces in goofy-dad videos

Matt Lauer might be looking for a comeback career as a TikTok star — because apparently that’s what happens when you’ve been scandalously booted from a top morning show, then get over keeping a low profile.

The disgraced “Today” show anchor, who was fired in 2017 for what NBC called “inappropriate sexual behavior,” has resurfaced in full goofy-dad mode on his daughter Romy Lauer’s TikTok account.

The short video clips show Matt Lauer dancing to “Hot Shower” by Chance the Rapper and singing along with his 14-year-old daughter to “Big Fun” from “Heathers: The Musical.” In another clip, posted a few weeks ago, he mimics “Avengers” baddie Thanos’ genocidal snap.

“He got mad at me for thid,” read Romy’s caption on the “Heathers” video, no doubt driving up her number of views.

If Matt Lauer’s lighter side doesn’t sit particularly well, that feeling likely won’t last for long.

The bombshell allegations that torpedoed his career should be top of mind after the series “The Morning Show” debuts Nov. 1 on Apple TV+, starring Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. The drama will closely chronicle the demise of Lauer’s career, as well as that of CBS’ Charlie Rose, through Carell’s character, who is framed as a composite of the two men.

Though he was previously photographed spending time with his kids in the Hamptons over the summer, just weeks before he and wife Annette Roque reportedly finalized their multimillion-dollar divorce, Lauer has largely kept a low profile since he abruptly departed NBC’s “Today” show in 2017.

He issued an apology shortly after his firing, saying was embarrassed and ashamed, but noted that some of what had been alleged about him was “untrue or mischaracterized.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job,” he added.

Apparently, that job now includes becoming a viral video star.

The exes share three kids: Romy, 17-year-old Jack and 11-year-old Thijs.