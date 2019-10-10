How much would it cost to subscribe to every single streaming service?

Viewers who top off their cable or satellite bills with streaming subscriptions are paying more than ever for TV. Cord cutters can save, but they still must pay internet fees and usually add a separate digital live TV service if they love sports or want the streaming equivalent of basic cable. We tallied the monthly subscription costs of TV streamers that provide original or repackaged programming — with the caveat that we’ve inevitably missed some in the flood of new services coming online — to determine what a person can spend to stream TV.

Netflix basic: $8.99

Up to $15.99 for HD and multiple screens

Hulu (with ads): $5.99

$11.99 with no ads

Amazon Prime Video: $8.99

Or included with $119 annual Prime membership

Apple TV+: $4.99

Disney+: $6.99

$5.83 with $69.99 annual fee

Quibi (with ads): $5

$8 with no ads; launches in April

CBS All Access: $5.99

$9.99 with no ads



Peacock (NBC Universal): TBD

Price speculated to range from free with ads and a pay-TV provider to $10 or $12; April launch

HBO Max: $14.99+

HBO Now is $14.99; reports for broader HBO Max range from $15 to $18; 2020 launch

Showtime: $10.99

Starz: $8.99

Cinemax: $9.99

As Hulu or Amazon Prime add-on

Epix: $5.99

ESPN+: $4.99

WWE Network: $9.99

DC Universe: $6.25

(based on $74.99 annual fee)

BET+: $9.99

Acorn TV: $4.99

BritBox: $6.99

Criterion Channel (movies): $10.99

Or $99.99 per year

Mubi (movies): $9.99

Kanopy (movies): Free

With public library card or university login

Fandor (movies): $5.99

Sundance Now: $6.99

PBS Passport: $5

Membership benefit for those who contribute $5 or more per month

History Vault: $4.99

Hallmark Movies Now: $4.99

Based on $59.99 annual fee

BroadwayHD (theater): $8.99

AMC Premiere: $4.99

Requires subscription to cable or other TV provider, i.e. Xfinity

Shudder (horror from AMC Networks): $4.99

B/R Live (Bleacher Report): $9.99

NFL Sunday Ticket: $24.50

Free with several DirecTV packages; $293.94 or $395.94 per season

MLB.TV (out-of-market baseball): $24.99

Requires a pay-TV provider

NBA Team/League Pass: $17.99

$119.99 per year for one team, $199.99 per year all teams, $249.99 per year all teams with no ads

NHL.TV: $24.99

$115.99 for a single-team pass, $144.99 for league games; blackouts apply

Fox Soccer Match Pass: $19.99

YouTube Premium: $11.99

$17.99 for family — up to 5 members; $6.99 for students

VRV Premium (ad-free): $9.99

Niche streamers consortium includes anime site Crunchyroll; Rooster Teeth, the home of “HarmonQuest”; and Boomerang cartoon classics

Tubi (ad-supported): Free

Sony Crackle (ad-supported): Free

Streaming-alone subtotal: $353.43 per month

Baseline internet: $44.99

Digital live TV or basic cable: $49.99

Total: $448.41 per month

Note: All prices based on current quotes at press time and are subject to change. Internet fees can ranges from $29.99 to $74.99. Digital live TV services include the largely free PlutoTV; Philo, $20; Sling TV, $25 to $50; AT&T Now, $49.99; Fubo TV (includes Fox and NBC regional sports networks, but no Dodgers), $54.99; PlayStation Vue, $49.99; Xfinity, $39.99 to $59.99; Hulu, $44.99 (with ads ) to $50.99 (no ads); YouTube TV, $49.99. Unbundled cable subscriptions can cost $44.99 for 125 channels, $84.99 for 175 channels with HBO and Showtime and $104.99 for 200 channels. Add equipment, maintenance, FCC and utility fees; a broadcast TV surcharge, plus internet access and monthly bills typically grow to more than $200. Satellite TV packages can run $59.99 to $134.99 for TV alone, with similar equipment costs and fees.