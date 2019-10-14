Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
President Trump campaigns for Sean Spicer ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sean Spicer, Lindsay Arnold
Sean Spicer, left, and Lindsay Arnold on “Dancing With the Stars.”
(Eric McCandless / ABC)
By Christi Carras
Oct. 14, 2019
12:33 PM
President Trump took a short break from campaigning for himself Monday to campaign for someone else: Sean Spicer.

Trump hopped online to tweet his support for the former White House press secretary, who is competing on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” The controversial contestant, who resigned from his position in Trump’s administration in 2017, also turned to social media to thank his former boss for spreading the word.

“Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars,” Trump wrote. “He has always been there for us!”

Spicer actually exited Trump’s staff less than a year into his term amid reports that the president was unhappy with his communications team. During his brief White House stint, Spicer developed a reputation for spinning facts and picking fights with reporters.

“Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump,” Spicer responded Monday, pinning the tweet to the top of his profile. “Appreciate all the votes on @DancingABC tonight.”

Given his track record, Spicer’s “DWTS” casting announcement in August sparked immediate backlash from Trump critics, “DWTS” fans and even Tom Bergeron. The longtime “DWTS” host penned a lengthy statement, shortly after the network released this year’s slate of talent, expressing his disappointment with the show’s producers for recruiting a partisan figure.

So far, Spicer has survived the first four weeks of the program’s 28th season, dancing with pro partner Lindsay Arnold. The fifth episode, themed “Disney Night,” airs tonight on ABC.

Television
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.
