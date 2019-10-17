Charlie Puth proves he’s a ‘Friends’ superfan after Courteney Cox quizzed him

Charlie Puth has disturbingly encyclopedic knowledge of the TV series “Friends.”

The “Attention” singer was put on the spot by cast member Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the beloved show, in Thursday’s episode of Billboard’s “Quizzed.” The online series features celebrities being questioned by the stars of their favorite TV shows and movies.

Dude managed to pull a lot of seriously minute minutiae out of thin air. More on that later.

Puth, who at 27 is firmly in the show’s streaming-revival fan demographic, was a bit fascinated by 55-year-old Cox when he heard her speaking voice.

Advertisement

“It’s so funny,” he told her, “the way that you speak, you hit the same pitch that Monica does.”

“Oh, great — I wasn’t acting, you mean?,” Cox asked.

“No, it’s like the same notes you hit,” he replied. Turns out Monica was hitting an E flat, or maybe a D, according to Puth, when she said the catchphrase “I know!” Apparently, every time Puth talks to a person, he sees the musical notes that go along with their voice plastered on and around their face. Who knew?

Puth ultimately correctly answered questions about Chandler’s middle name, Rachel’s prom date’s name and Joey’s stuffed-animal penguin’s name. He also recalled the name “Princess Consuela Banana Hammock” at just the right time.

Advertisement

He talked about things like the characters “pulling a Monica” and Joey wearing all of Chandler’s clothes as a means of revenge. And then came the quotes, which got dramatic interpretation by Cox. Honestly, the line readings were better than Puth’s mostly accurate speaker identifications.

For his efforts, Puth was awarded the Geller Cup trophy, with a troll doll on top and his name added onto the side with a classic Dymo label. He promptly kvelled.

“Friends,” in case you’ve been living in a box for months, ran from 1994 to 2004 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. And celebrating it. And celebrating it. So while the Puth-Cox episode is part of a new video series from Billboard, it’s also part of that sitcom-inspired block party. Did we mention “Friends” is now 25? Yeah, it is. Mark your calendars now for 2024, when the show will turn 30 and we’ll do this all over again.

In closing — and after opening with the full lyrics to “Smelly Cat” — the singer closed with another tune: “I’ll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts. Yep, the theme from “Friends.”