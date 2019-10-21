‘The Crown’ Season 3 trailer: Watch Olivia Colman take the throne

Goodbye, Claire Foy. All hail her majesty Olivia Colman.

Netflix on Monday released the first full trailer for the much-anticipated third season of “The Crown,” with Colman succeeding Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

Other fresh faces unveiled in the new footage include Helena Bonham Carter, replacing Season 1 breakout Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, and Tobias Menzies, taking over for Matt Smith as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“On days like today, ask yourself, ‘In the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?’ ” voices Colman as the queen is carried away in a lavish horse-drawn carriage.

The third season of the hit period drama jumps to the 1960s, continuing to dramatize the royal highs and lows of the English monarchy as they tackle new historic moments, from Cold War paranoia to the space race.

Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins and Charles Dance will also make their “Crown” debuts as Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Lord Snowdon, Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Lord Mountbatten, respectively.

“This country was still great when I came to the throne,” Elizabeth muses. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

“You cannot flinch,” Bonham Carter’s Margaret replies. “It’s only fallen apart if we say it has.”

The remainder of the trailer sets up plenty of family conflict inside Buckingham Palace, pitting sister against sister, husband against wife and child against mother as the outside world continues to evolve around them.

“We have all made sacrifices and suppressed who we are,” Elizabeth says. “It is not a choice. It is a duty.”

The third season of “The Crown” launches on Netflix Nov. 17.