HBO Max revives Cartoon Network’s ‘Adventure Time’ with new specials

Come on, grab your friends, and get ready to head back to the Land of Ooo: HBO Max has ordered four new “Adventure Time” specials.

Announced Wednesday, “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” will continue the stories of Finn, Jake, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum and other fan-favorite characters from the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series in four one-hour specials.

“Adventure Time: Distant Lands” is headed to HBO Max. (HBO Max)

According to HBO Max’s official synopsis, “BMO” will follow the titular sentient robot as he is called on to help with “a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.” “Obsidian” will focus on Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the Glass Kingdom to stop a catastrophe while revealing more insights into their tumultuous past.

Peppermint Butler’s story as he starts anew as just another inexperienced Wizard School student will be at the center of “Wizard City.” And Finn and Jake will set off on the most important adventure of their lives in “Together Again.”

The first two installments — “BMO” and “Obsidian” — will premiere on HBO Max in 2020.

“The enchanted world of ‘Adventure Time’ has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said HBO Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey, in a statement. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!’ ”

Created by Pendleton Ward and later helmed by executive producer Adam Muto, “Adventure Time” premiered in 2010. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series ended its original 10-season run in 2018.