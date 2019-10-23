Instagram star Jennifer Aniston uses a separate phone for her posts

One of the perks of working with Apple is that talent gets a new iPhone 11 — and Jennifer Aniston reserves hers for posting to Instagram.

The “Friends” alum, who stars in the new AppleTV+ drama “The Morning Show,” joined the photo-sharing app last week and promptly crashed it with so many new followers.

“I won’t let it be addictive. I decided to get two different phones,” the actress recently told The Times. “So one sits in my office and when that [Instagramming] has to happen, I’ll commit to that.”

Aniston made her Instagram debut with a post reuniting her “Friends” costars. She has since posted a behind-the-scenes video lauding her “glitchy welcome,” a throwback Thursday pic and an IRL photoshoot snap boasting a truth-bomb caption. You know, all the hallmarks of a seasoned social-media influencer.

But she doesn’t plan to have the addictive app take over her life. For example, the film and TV star has yet to post any Instagram stories or highlights.

She racked up 16 million followers in her first week, but she’s following only 179 accounts, including verified brand partners and celebs such as Aveeno, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Oprah, Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, and many others with a coveted blue check mark next to their username. Even her ex-husband Justin Theroux has affably slid into her comments.

“The thing I don’t want to do, which was always a hesitation for me in the beginning, is be consumed by it. I don’t want to become distracted like that,” Aniston said.

“I already get distracted enough by other things in life,” she added. “But I’m very happy that it seems to have been a fun thing and that it seems to be well-received. I could see how it’s fun to creatively put those little bits together, be funny, make fun of yourself and have fun just in general. And being able to connect with fans and it makes them very happy.”

The Emmy winner finally joined after resigning to the fact that Instagram is “part of the world” now, negative commentary and all.

“It’s not going away. I’m not going away just yet. If you can’t beat them, join them. Have fun with it,” she said. “There’s always going to be that one person that has something not nice to say. So whatever. You send good thoughts to them, like, I’m sorry that’s the way you have to live through this life, but there are other people having a really good time.”

Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.