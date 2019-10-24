Demi Moore (sort of) outs actor who didn’t deserve higher pay than her

Demi Moore made a series of bombshell revelations in her new memoir, “Inside Out,” but on “The Late Late Show” Wednesday the actress was a lot less forthcoming during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” even when it it meant eating actual guts.

The “G.I. Jane” star enthusiastically participated in host James Corden’s game of dishing the dirt or eating something gross. But she was reticent about throwing any of her “Now and Then” costars under the bus.

However, the she did reveal her worst film (“Parasite” in 3D) and also caved when she was asked to name an actor who was paid more money than her but “didn’t deserve to.”

“I don’t know if I can say he didn’t deserve. That’s not necessarily up to me to say,” she said. “I’d say Bruce Willis.”

Though she didn’t reveal the project in question, the couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, costarred in 1991’s “Mortal Thoughts,” had voice roles in 1996’s “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” and Willis briefly appeared in her 2003 flick, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.” And since she backtracked on the “deserve to” portion of the question, she was forced to take a shot of hot sauce.

As for Corden, the affable host had to sample a crass cornucopia of items to avoid coming off as mean-spirited. He did, however, reveal that rapper Rick Ross was his most disappointing guest.

Otherwise, he knew that squirming over unsavory foods, including a mayo/cheese curd/soy sauce smoothie, fish eyes and a cow blood concoction, made for some delightful television.



Watch the full clip below.