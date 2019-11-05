Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

Queen Latifah’s Ursula is the best part of ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Let us explain

Queen Latifah ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’
ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live!” stars Queen Latifah as Ursula.
(Andrew Eccles/ABC)
By Ashley LeeStaff Writer 
Nov. 5, 2019
6:06 PM
Share

“The Little Mermaid Live!” may be named after Ariel, but during ABC’s musical event, Ursula stole the show.

Queen Latifah portrayed the singing sea witch, voiced by Pat Carroll in the animated film and previously played onstage by Rebel Wilson, Harvey Fierstein and Sherie Rene Scott. We are richer beings for witnessing her knockout number, “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Television
‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ isn’t 100% live. Here’s how they pulled off that opening
‘Little Mermaid Live!’ opener
Television
‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ isn’t 100% live. Here’s how they pulled off that opening
Inside the opening number of ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid Live!”
More Coverage
Queen Latifah’s Ursula is the best part of ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ Let us explain

Here are all the things we loved about Latifah’s take on the beloved villain:

Her marionette tentacles.

As a conniving cephalopod, Latifah made a spectacular entrance by descending onto the stage with her tentacles dancing along to her song.

Her latex look.

After singing the first few bars of her song, Latifah ripped open her purple dress (really, a cleverly designed floor-length harness) to reveal a body-hugging black latex gown, with a sweetheart neckline and a trumpet-like train. She then sauntered across the stage and picked up a matching eel, which she wore as a boa around her shoulders.

Her powerful voice.

Audiences shouldn’t be surprised that Latifah could conquer “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” a song that requires strong vocals and a delicious personality. Latifah previously sang onscreen in Warner Bros.’ gospel choir movie “Joyful Noise” in 2012, the New Line movie-musical “Hairspray” in 2007 — later made into its own live musical — and the Miramax adaptation of “Chicago” in 2002, for which she received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Her aquatic makeup.

With blue eye shadow and burgundy lipstick, Latifah’s look was completed by a white-gray wig with waves that seemed to stand straight up. The fireworks of her cauldron paled in comparison to her ensemble.

Her unmistakable stage presence.

As many of the networks’ previous live musicals have illustrated, it’s tough to evoke stage presence through a screen. But Latifah is a seasoned actress of film, TV and theater, and shows off her ability to engage both the live audience at Disney’s “dive-in theater” — a sound stage in Burbank — and those watching at home. She works the camera and the crowd, leaving no one wanting. (Latifah was previously a highlight of NBC’s live musical version of “The Wiz” in 2015. Talk about cornering the market.)

Television
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Ashley Lee
Follow Us
Ashley Lee is an entertainment news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter, where she covered film festivals and awards shows, protested alongside Michael Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and got into the room where it happens for “Hamilton’s” Mike Pence moment. She also completed the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices workshop, and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and Billboard, among others.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement