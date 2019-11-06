Hillary Clinton: ‘If anyone should be telling Trump jokes, it’s me’

Ironically, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s press tour for “The Book of Gutsy Women” has so far focused quite a bit on one man: President Trump.

Their appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” was no different. The British host couldn’t even complete his opening monologue without the former secretary of State and her daughter crashing to deliver their own Trump jabs.

They even extended the roast to former White House press secretary turned “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Sean Spicer.

In fact, Corden himself was in the middle of poking fun at Spicer when the Clintons made their grand entrance.

“Why is Sean Spicer even on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?” he quipped. “Politicians don’t belong on entertainment shows. These shows are for celebrities.”

Cue the political guests of the night, who emerged to thunderous applause from the studio audience and feigned bewilderment from their host.

“We heard your jokes backstage and felt it was our civic duty to end this humanitarian crisis,” Chelsea joked.

“I am really fed up with all of your Trump jokes every single night,” Hillary added. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes, it’s me.”

Corden promptly cleared the floor for the mother-daughter duo, and the comedic bashing commenced.

“I can’t blame Trump for trying to help Sean Spicer,” Hillary began, referring to the president’s public support of his former employee who’s competing for the Season 28 “DWTS” crown. “But if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that these guys really can’t win the popular vote.”

“Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer is now on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” Chelsea continued. “It is an improvement on his old job, ‘Dancing Around the Issues.’”

After skewering Spicer for his brief and controversial stint as a White House rep, the pair then directed their humor at their favorite political punching bag and his equally shifty reputation on Twitter.

“50% of Trump’s tweets have been attacks on people,” Chelsea said. “But 100% have been attacks on the English language.”

“Even more surprising, only 3,000 of those [tweets] were about my emails,” her mother chimed in.

Later in the program, the Clintons sat down with Corden in a more traditional talk-show setting to discuss the 2020 election, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s involvement in the impeachment inquiry and, eventually, their new book.

“The Book of Gutsy Women,” co-written by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, is currently a bestseller on Amazon.