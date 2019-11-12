Netflix’s ‘Selena’ series unveils first look at the star playing the Tejano icon

Rejoice, Selena fans: The beloved queen of Tejano music is coming to Netflix.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first trailer for the upcoming “Selena: The Series,” which will star Christian Serratos as the late Selena Quintanilla, one of the most celebrated Mexican American singers of her time.

The series, which launches next year, is a coming-of-age story that follows a young Selena as her dreams of becoming a singer unfold and “all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family and music,” according to Netflix’s synopsis.

The late singer Selena is the subject of a forthcoming Netflix series. (PR Newswire)

Alongside Serratos, whom “The Walking Dead” fans might recognize as Rosita Espinosa from the AMC television show, will star Ricardo Antonio Chavira from “Desperate Housewives” as her father, and Gabriel Chavarria from USA’s TV series “The Purge” as her brother and the band’s music producer.

Other cast members will include Noemi Gonzalez from “The Young and the Restless” and “East Los High” as Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister and best friend, who embraces her role as the first female drummer in Tejano music history. Seidy Lopez from “Training Day” will play Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother; and Madison Taylor Baez will play a young Selena.

Suzette Quintanilla will executive produce the series with Jaime Davila and Rico Martinez from Campanario Entertainment. Simran A. Singh and Moisés Zamora are also executive producers. Selena was fatally shot in 1995.

