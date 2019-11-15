‘Jeopardy!’ whiz James Holzhauer is primed for payback against Emma Boettcher

James Holzhauer is back, and he’s taking no prisoners — not even Emma Boettcher — on the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, which wraps Friday night.

The pro gambler maximized his already-sweet position with a win over quasi-nemesis Boettcher on the Thursday episode of the tourney’s two-night conclusion.

Francois Barcomb, Holzhauer and giant-slayer Boettcher — who ended Holzhauer’s $2,464,216 run back in June, shy of Ken Jennings’ record — emerged as finalists after nearly two weeks of competition that pitted former winners against each other.

This summer, Boettcher ultimately won three games running, including the one where she broke Holzhauer’s 33-episode sweep.

In the tournament, the gambler has continued his tactic of hitting the tougher big-bucks clues first and amassed $30,156 before Thursday’s episode began. Tournament of Champions is a cumulative contest where the winner also takes home a $250,000 grand prize.

Fifteen former champs took the stage in the first week before being whittled down to three final contenders.

On Thursday, Holzhauer came out of Final Jeopardy, which is the big-wager final question of each episode, with a running total of $49,326. He and Boettcher both correctly figured out the clue, “By Hebrew word count, the longest book bears this name that led to a word for a long complaint or rant.”

The answer? “What is Jeremiah?”

Boettcher ended with $26,400, while Barcomb, who lost his Final Jeopardy wager, had only $1,800 in his bank.

The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions concludes Friday night and can be seen at 7 p.m. on KABC-TV Channel 7 in Los Angeles.