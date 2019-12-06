What time are the 2020 Golden Globe nominations?

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the media, celebrities and their handlers will be up and at ’em bright and early Monday morning when nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards are revealed.

The announcement gets underway at the show’s usual haunt, the Beverly Hilton hotel, at 5 a.m. Pacific.

The first batch of nominees will be streamed live via the Golden Globes Facebook page and on the Golden Globes website beginning at 5:04 a.m. The Facebook Live stream will continue with the second batch of nominees and will be accompanied by a live TV segment on NBC’s “Today” show at 5:15 a.m.

“Toy Story 4" star Tim Allen, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” actress Dakota Fanning and “This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson will announce the nominees. They’ll be joined by HFPA President Lorenzo Soria, ceremony producer Barry Adelman and Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan.

The Golden Globes honor achievements in film and television. Among the frontrunner films are “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Little Women,” “The Two Popes” “Ford v Ferrari.” (And even “Cats,” which will be released Dec. 20, is in the running.) On the TV side, “Succession,” “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Fleabag” and “Barry” are strong contenders.

The Golden Globes ceremony is set for Jan. 5 and will air live from coast to coast on NBC at 5 p.m. Pacific. Comedian Ricky Gervais will host for a record fifth time and will no doubt bring back his acerbic humor to the over-the-top, party-like affair. The ceremony is regarded as the official kickoff to awards season, which culminates in the Academy Awards in February.

While we don’t yet know who the big winners will be, the HFPA has already announced a few heavy-hitters set to make appearances at the 2020 ceremony: TV host Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, and beloved actor Tom Hanks will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.