Paul Rudd, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon are NATO’s ‘Mean Girls’ mocking Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Although “Saturday Night Live” has spent the bulk of the last three years incurring the wrath of President Trump with Alec Baldwin’s regular mockery, this week’s installment hosted by Jennifer Lopez opened with a sketch that initially appeared to come to his defense.

Tweaking the week’s news of a “hot mic” moment that recorded world leaders mocking the president at a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace, the cold open of “Saturday Night Live’s” return from Thanksgiving break recast Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson as school cafeteria bullies picking on poor Trump.

“Let’s go get some lunch or maybe even a little bit of wine because we are bad boys,” Paul Rudd’s Macron said to Trudeau, who was played by “Saturday Night Live” alumni Jimmy Fallon, whose impression was primarily crafted around a rounded pronunciation of “sorry.” In a display of late-night unity, CBS’s James Corden donned a blond wig to play a rumpled, approval-starved Johnson.

“He’s not good looking like us three,” Corden’s Johnson told Macron and Trudeau of Trump, who was ostracized into sitting with Alex Moffat’s Borat-esque Latvian ambassador. “I can’t believe they made me sit with the foreign kid,” a dejected Trump said.

Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was thrilled to be asked to “the cool kids table” and endure some jabs about former President Obama. But Trudeau and Macron weren’t finished with Trump. “Donald, I hear someone likes you too,” Trudeau said. “Putin.”

In a final indignity for the president, Corden’s Johnson taped an “impeach me” sign to Trump’s back. “I’m not getting impeached, it’s all a sham,” Baldwin’s Trump protested as his teasing continued. However, as the lights dimmed, the sketch was revealed to be a “Be Best” PSA directed toward European leaders from Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump.

“Bullying is a serious problem, especially against President Trump. He’s real nice. He would never do it to you,” she said, before shifting gears into another one of the week’s viral topics. “Also, I’d like to tell you about Peloton. Are you scared woman who’s trapped inside a mansion?”