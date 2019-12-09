Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

Golden Globes give Apple TV+, ‘The Morning Show’ awards-season prestige

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jennifer Aniston are both nominated for actress in a TV drama for Apple TV+'s flagship series, “The Morning Show.”
(Apple TV+)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Dec. 9, 2019
7:51 AM
Share

Apple TV+ had an unsurprisingly successful coming-out party Monday morning with multiple Golden Globe nominations for its first major series, “The Morning Show.” The fledgling network’s three nods had it tied with Showtime and topping BBC America and USA Network.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with its typical script of honoring work full of big-name talent, giving both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon nominations for lead actress in a drama.

More Golden Globes coverage

“The Morning Show” was also nominated for TV drama, up against HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “Succession,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”
“The Morning Show,” which also stars Steve Carell, is about a network morning show operating in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal. Reviews, however, have generally fallen along the lines of good, but not great.

Advertisement

“It’s more like a Manhattan ‘Game of Thrones,’ really, in which various forms of subtle, even polite skulduggery, backstabbing and under-bus-throwing are enacted and discussed, with a lot of attention paid to power and gender dynamics in the workplace,” The Times’ Robert Lloyd said in his Nov. 1 review of the show.

Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations
la_ET_THE_IRISHMAN_MOVIE_78.JPG
Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.
More Coverage
Nominations snub female directors — again
Nominations snub HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ for ‘Succession’ and ‘Big Little Lies’

Advertisement

TelevisionGolden Globes
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement