Golden Globes give Apple TV+, ‘The Morning Show’ awards-season prestige

Apple TV+ had an unsurprisingly successful coming-out party Monday morning with multiple Golden Globe nominations for its first major series, “The Morning Show.” The fledgling network’s three nods had it tied with Showtime and topping BBC America and USA Network.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. stuck with its typical script of honoring work full of big-name talent, giving both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon nominations for lead actress in a drama.

“The Morning Show” was also nominated for TV drama, up against HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “Succession,” Netflix’s “The Crown” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”

“The Morning Show,” which also stars Steve Carell, is about a network morning show operating in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal. Reviews, however, have generally fallen along the lines of good, but not great.

Advertisement

“It’s more like a Manhattan ‘Game of Thrones,’ really, in which various forms of subtle, even polite skulduggery, backstabbing and under-bus-throwing are enacted and discussed, with a lot of attention paid to power and gender dynamics in the workplace,” The Times’ Robert Lloyd said in his Nov. 1 review of the show.