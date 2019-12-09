Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Television

Golden Globe nominations snub HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ for ‘Succession’ and ‘Big Little Lies’

Regina King in “Watchmen”
Regina King in HBO’s “Watchmen,” passed over by the Golden Globes on Monday morning.
(HBO)
By Greg BraxtonStaff Writer 
Dec. 9, 2019
7:07 AM
Share

HBO’s popular dramas “Game of Thrones” and “Watchmen” and the comedy “Veep” received little love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. on Monday, while other series on the premium network — “Succession,” “Big Little Lies” and “Barry” — fared much better. HBO nabbed 15 nominations overall, second only to Netflix’s 17 nominations in the television categories.

More Golden Globes coverage

Game of Thrones,” which crowned its final season earlier this year with its fourth Emmy victory for outstanding drama, was cut out of the Globes’ best drama category, and scored only one major nomination in the best actor in a drama category — for Kit Harington.

Even more surprising was the snubbing of “Watchmen,” the hit reinvention of the iconic graphic novel about a band of costumed crime fighters. The drama, which will conclude its first season Sunday, was left out of the best drama category, while star Regina King, who in the past few years has scored multiple honors, including a Golden Globe, two Emmys and an Oscar, was also overlooked.

Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.” Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.”
(Craig Blankenhorn / HBO)

Faring much better were other HBO dramas such as “Succession” and “Big Little Lies.”

Advertisement

“Succession,” the darkly comic series about a family at war over control of a media empire, notched several major nominations, including best drama, actor (Brian Cox) and supporting actor in a series, limited series or movie made for television (Kieran Culkin).

“Big Little Lies,” which revolves around five women questioned in the murder investigation of one of their husbands, landed nominations for best drama, actress (Nicole Kidman) and supporting actress in a series, limited series or movie made for television (Meryl Streep). Kidman won the best actress Golden Globe last year for her portrayal of an abused wife.

Also landing a major nod was “Chernobyl,” which was nominated for limited series or motion picture made for television.

Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations
la_ET_THE_IRISHMAN_MOVIE_78.JPG
Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations
The biggest snubs and surprises from the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.
More Coverage
Nominations snub female directors — again
Nominations snub HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ for ‘Succession’ and ‘Big Little Lies’

The news for HBO in the comedy categories was also mixed.

Advertisement

“Veep,” which like “Game of Thrones” celebrated its series finale this year, was left out of the best comedy division, as was its star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose portrayal of a self-absorbed vice president-turned-president has earned five previous Golden Globe nominations.

But “Barry,” about a hitman who becomes an aspiring actor, scored nominations for best comedy, actor (Bill Hader) and supporting actor (Henry Winkler).

TelevisionAwardsGolden Globes
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Greg Braxton
Follow Us
A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement