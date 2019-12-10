Here are the steps for making a Baby Yoda at home, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel

Attention Baby Yoda fans: Jimmy Kimmel has stepped up to save Christmas.

On Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the talk show host and his sidekick Guillermo presented viewers with a short, step-by-step video on how to make your own Baby Yoda at home.

“If you want a Baby Yoda for your kid or your adult nerd, help is on the way,” Kimmel assured viewers. “Anyone with a few basic items can make their own little Yoda at home.”

First step: Get an adult Yoda.

Second step: Find a microwave and put him in it for five minutes.

Third step: Remove the head and dump the body.

Fourth step: Wrap it in a brown napkin.

Baby Yoda is known simply as “the Child” in “The Mandalorian.” (Disney Plus/Disney Plus)

Voila! You have your own Baby Yoda, just in time for Christmas giving.

(Disclaimers: Note that you are buying an adult Yoda doll. Don’t go looking to microwave adult Yoda himself. He would be ticked off. Also, don’t actually do any of this. Your insurance likely doesn’t cover it.)

The internet sensation and unexpected star of the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian,” known officially as “the Child” but affectionately as Baby Yoda, showed up last week for presale on Walmart’s website. The big-eyed, green-skinned, vinyl-and-plush doll stirred much online excitement from fans of Jon Favreau’s live-action series.

But just as quickly, stoked fans learned that the dolls won’t arrive until 2020. The Mattel doll disappeared from Walmart’s website shortly after it appeared, but is now back on the site as a “Best Seller.” It’s scheduled to arrive by March 31, 2020. The official Disney version, which might not look exactly like this picture, is due April 1.

Disney decided not to make the toys available in time for Christmas because they didn’t want to spoil the reveal of the character. “The Mandalorian” premiered in mid-November.