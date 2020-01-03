‘OITNB’ creator Jenji Kohan mourns son in raw Instagram post

“Orange Is the New Black” and “Weeds” creator Jenji Kohan took to Instagram Friday to mourn the death of her son, Charles Noxon, in a New Year’s Eve skiiing accident. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead after skiing into a sign Tuesday on an intermediate-level trail at Park City Mountain resort in Utah, police said.

To remember him, Kohan posted a series of photos featuring Noxon smiling, laughing and spending time with family. She paired the slideshow with a raw and emotional caption highlighting her son’s contributions.

“He was my best work,” the producer wrote. “A list of adjectives don’t do him justice. There is no justice. I am the luckiest person who ever lived in that I got to spend so much time and help grow this brilliant, funny, truly kind and thoughtful person-man-boy.”

She then opened up about her own struggle to accept her new reality.

“My baby. My golden child. My beautiful boy,” she continued. “I don’t understand what life is now without him in the world. I don’t understand where he’s gone. And I’m broken. How is this real?”

She’s since received an outpouring of love and support in the comment section from others in the entertainment industry, including “Orange Is the New Black” stars Danielle Brooks and Jason Biggs, as well as “Orange Is the New Black” book author Piper Kerman.

Kohan and her husband, Christopher Noxon, also spoke on their son’s death earlier this week in a statement released by police.

“He was questioning, irreverent, curious and kind,” Noxon’s parents wrote. “Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him.”